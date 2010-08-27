  Commodore PC64 gives retro gaming a modern twist

If you love your retro machines, but get frustrated because they are, well, a bit crap, then Commodore USA may have just come up with the answer.

It has done a deal with Commodore Licensing to release a PC all-in-one, that will be cased in an exact replica of the Commodore 64, which was originally released back in 1982.

The Commodore PC64 (see what they did there?) is an Intel Atom 525 powered machine with Nvidia Ion2 graphics and 4GB or DDR3 RAM. It will have a 1TB HDD and will have HDMI out as well as an optical drive (with Blu-ray available).

There will also be a dual link DVI, six USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a 6-in-1 card reader.

In short, the Commodore PC64 packs quite a punch and probably has more tech in its power-on button than the original Commodore 64 machine did in its entire setup.

To put things into perspective the original C64 had 64KB of RAM, a 0.985 MHz MOS Technology 6510 CPU, and VIC-II graphics (320 x 200 with 16 colours).

Barry Altman, president and CEO of Commodore USA said:

"We are ecstatic to be partnering with Commodore Licensing B.V. in this new, exciting product launch".

"The legacy of the Commodore C64, which sold over 30 million units, making it the best selling computer of all time, and our reintroduction of this legendary form factor, combined with the world's most recognisable consumer electronics brand, is a once in a lifetime opportunity".

"We look forward to bringing these new products to market, and welcoming a whole new generation of computer users to the Commodore experience".

The Commodore PC64 will be out in time for Christmas, although there's no price details as of yet.

However much it costs, we want one. It's gone straight to the top of our Christmas list for Santa.

