  First annual London Games Festival: Events announced

London is to have its own Games Festival lasting just over a month, from 30 September - 4 November 2010, and a stackload of events are planned for consumers and industry professionals alike. The Eurogamer Expo (1 - 3 October) and the Golden Joystick Awards (29 October) are both headliners for the fest, but there are many other activities happening throughout.

The Festival itself kicks off on 30 September with a gala opening and VIP preview at the Eurogamer Expo, Earl's Court, the day before it starts. And there is a fundraising Eurogamer Expo party on the night of 1 October, with all proceeds going to GamesAid, and its chosen charities.

For the industry only, the Games Media Awards (14 October) will celebrate the best journalists within the genre. While, for consumers, there will be the MCM Expo, running from 29 - 31 October. This year, it takes place at ExCeL London, and will see the major publishers showcasing forthcoming releases, such as those exhibited at the recent Gamescom (with many being seen in the UK for the first time).

There will also be other events, presentations, seminars and more announced closer the time. More details will be found on the official London Games Festival website (www.londongamesfestival.com).

You never know, you may even be able to catch up with some of the Pocket-lint team at several of the events. Don't forget to say "hi".

Pic by LittleO2 - Daniele Dalledonne