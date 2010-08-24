  1. Home
Gamescom 2010: Case Modding Championships

|
1/14  
Gamescom 2010: Case Modding Championships

One of the most interesting side-attractions at Gamescom this year was the 9th Annual Case Modding Championships with its Live Modding challenge.

Over the 5 days of the expo, pairs of expert case modders - who had been invited by organisers DCMM - were given 24 hours to come up with the most unique, most eye-catching and most down right awesome PC cases they could muster in the time frame.

Pocket-lint's favourite effort was the Navigator - a Philip Pullman style wooden box hosting a Mysn XMG80C notebook:

gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 6
gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 7
gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 8

Check out the other entries below and let us know what your favourite one is:

gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 3
gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 4
gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 5
gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 9
gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 10
gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 11
gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 12
gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 13
gamescom 2010 case modding championships image 14

Think you can do better, or maybe you already have done? Send us evidence of your best modding efforts to the usual address.

