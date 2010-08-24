Gamescom 2010: Case Modding Championships

One of the most interesting side-attractions at Gamescom this year was the 9th Annual Case Modding Championships with its Live Modding challenge.

Over the 5 days of the expo, pairs of expert case modders - who had been invited by organisers DCMM - were given 24 hours to come up with the most unique, most eye-catching and most down right awesome PC cases they could muster in the time frame.

Pocket-lint's favourite effort was the Navigator - a Philip Pullman style wooden box hosting a Mysn XMG80C notebook:

Check out the other entries below and let us know what your favourite one is:

Think you can do better, or maybe you already have done? Send us evidence of your best modding efforts to the usual address.