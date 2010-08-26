  1. Home
Gamescom 2010: Retro console spectacular

|
1/27  

It wasn't all about brand new gaming over in Cologne at Gamescom. 

Well, 99 per cent of it was - but there was an awesome section from the guys at Return Magazine who were displaying an incredible array of retro gaming consoles.

It certainly stirred a few memories for us at Pocket-lint so we thought it was only fair that we bring you some pics of a few of the systems that were on display.

Take a look at the 20 consoles below and see if you can remember the name of the device and also have a guess at what year it was released.

There's no prizes, it's all just a bit of fun - the answers are at the bottom of the post. And, if you can't even get the ones with the name written on them correct, then you should probably just give it a miss....

1.1. Atari Jaguar (1993)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 1

2. Commodore VIC-20 (1980)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 2

3. Magnavox Odyssey (1975)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 3

4. Sega Genesis Nomad (1995)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 4

5. Neo Geo (1990)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 5

6. Sega Mega Drive (1989)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 6

7. Atari 7800 (1984)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 7

8. Nintendo N64 (1996)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 8

9. Panasonic Goldstar 3DO (1993)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 9

10. Atari EX Games System (1992)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 10

11. NEC PC Engine Duo-R (1992)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 11

12. Apple Pippin Atmark (1995)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 13

13. Sega Dreamcast (1998)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 17

14. Sega Master System 2 (1990)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 24

15. Commodore 64 (1982)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 23

16. NES (1983)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 22

17. NEC TurboGrafx-16 (1987)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 20

18. SNES (1990)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 25

19. Atari C-380 (1981)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 26

20. Sega Master System (1985)

gamescom 2010 retro console spectacular image 27

How did you do? Let us know using the comments below.

