Gamescom 2010: Retro console spectacular

It wasn't all about brand new gaming over in Cologne at Gamescom.

Well, 99 per cent of it was - but there was an awesome section from the guys at Return Magazine who were displaying an incredible array of retro gaming consoles.

It certainly stirred a few memories for us at Pocket-lint so we thought it was only fair that we bring you some pics of a few of the systems that were on display.

Take a look at the 20 consoles below and see if you can remember the name of the device and also have a guess at what year it was released.

There's no prizes, it's all just a bit of fun - the answers are at the bottom of the post. And, if you can't even get the ones with the name written on them correct, then you should probably just give it a miss....

1.1. Atari Jaguar (1993)

2. Commodore VIC-20 (1980)

3. Magnavox Odyssey (1975)

4. Sega Genesis Nomad (1995)

5. Neo Geo (1990)

6. Sega Mega Drive (1989)

7. Atari 7800 (1984)

8. Nintendo N64 (1996)

9. Panasonic Goldstar 3DO (1993)

10. Atari EX Games System (1992)

11. NEC PC Engine Duo-R (1992)

12. Apple Pippin Atmark (1995)

13. Sega Dreamcast (1998)

14. Sega Master System 2 (1990)

15. Commodore 64 (1982)

16. NES (1983)

17. NEC TurboGrafx-16 (1987)

18. SNES (1990)

19. Atari C-380 (1981)

20. Sega Master System (1985)

How did you do? Let us know using the comments below.