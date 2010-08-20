Cyborg RAT 9 fires into view

Fresh from unveiling its Call of Duty: Black Ops peripherals range, Mad Catz also used Gamescom as the opportunity to unleash its latest high-end gaming mouse onto the world.

The Cyborg RAT 9 is the upgrade to the RAT 7 which was launched at CES back in January.

Like its predecessor it is a 5600dpi pointer, but adds an extra 7g of removable weights (up to 42g) and crucially, includes next-gen 2.4GHz connectivity for a fully wireless experience.

It comes in a tin full of goodies, including Allen keys to adjust pretty much every grip-able part of this badass looking device (even your pinkie-grip location), and two lithium batteries that give up to 10 hours of gameplay.

You'll also get a desktop charging station so you've only got yourself to blame if your RAT 9 gives out half way through a massive gunfight on Counter-Strike.

A Mad Catz boffin explained the finer points of the mouse's accuracy to Pocket-lint over in Cologne:

"The Next generation 2.4GHz technology that we're using gives you a 0.01 millisecond latency rate, so even for the pro-gamers who rely on muscle memory you're just not gonna notice any lag so we really think it's the finest wireless solution out there".

The mouse has up to 15 programmable mapping options on it as well as a precision aim feature, allowing you to be Léon Montana-style accurate with your headshots.

The Cyborg RAT 9 should be hitting the shops in the next month or so and will set you back £119.99.