  GoldenEye 007: Be the man with the golden gun

Activision has confirmed one of the worst kept secrets in the gaming industry - that the GoldenEye 007 Wii release will feature a gold Classic Controller Pro.

The controller will be part of a bundle called the GoldenEye 007 Classic Edition.

Fans of the original N64 title will no doubt be pleased that the title won't be limited to the Wii Remote and Nunchuck, although Activision would have had to have been pretty foolish to go with this option.

And, if you haven't already got a Classic Controller, and you're planning on getting the game, you may as well go the whole hog and get a gold one.

"In addition to the Wii Remote and Nunchuk, GoldenEye will also support the Wii Zapper for 'point and shoot' gamers, giving players several ways to experience GoldenEye on Wii", said David Pokress of Activision Publishing.

"We also couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pay homage to the golden gun with the gold Classic Controller Pro, which looks cool and also gives shooter fans a familiar control scheme to use as they blast their way through the game".

The enhanced remake of the N64 classic is due to hit the shops around November and there will also be a Nintendo DS version as well.