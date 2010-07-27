  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Made for PlayStation?

|
  Made for PlayStation?
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

Gamers could be about to see a barrage of official third party accessories for the PlayStation 3, PS2, and PSP thanks to a new initiative from Sony.

Similar to the "Made for iPod" sticker that iPod accessory makers slap over their products, Sony has said it will be running a program that lets manufacturers, for a fee, put an "Official Licensed Product" badge on their product.

Licensees who enter into an agreement with SCE through the "Logo Licensing Program" will be able to design their product using the PlayStation logos and or the iconic marks.  

Sony says the program is applicable to a variety of lifestyle products such as apparel, accessories, house wares and more, with the system already boasting 123 items from 45 licensees.

What Sony PlayStation products would you like to see? T-shirts, boxer shorts, coffee mugs, or maybe just different controllers. Let us know in the comments below.

PopularIn Games
How to sync Philips Hue lights with your favourite games, music and movies on PC
What is Nintendo Switch Online, how much does it cost and when is it coming?
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, gameplay trailer and more
Stunning 500 Million Edition PS4 Pro has 2TB hard drive and translucent blue case
Watch Fortnite for Android running on a phone that isn't a Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Comments