Street Fighter and Tekken square up for ultimate brawl

Two titles, two different dimensions and two different developers.

The seemingly impossible mash-up between Street Fighter and Tekken is happening, and what's more - it's happening twice.

Capcom will be developing Street Fighter X Tekken, featuring Tekken's characters in a 2D Street Fighter world, and Namco Bandai will be bringing us Tekken X Street Fighter where Ryu, Ken and the gang will be fighting with Ganryu, Hwoarang and the others in the 3D arenas made famous by the Tekken series.

The developers are keen to talk up their sides of the deal with both parties insisting that their title will come out on top.

Capcom's Yoshinori Ono said: “This is history we’re making. Two fighting games that have rivalled each other are finally standing on the same stage. This isn’t just a showdown between Tekken and Street Fighter, but a decisive battle for Capcom and Namco Bandai Games Inc, so I’m going to give it my all”.

Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada said: “The ultimate dream match-up is about to be realised. With this astonishing collaboration, a new chapter in fighting game history begins. The Street Fighter and Tekken development teams have a great relationship. However, I see this new project not as a collaboration, but as the competition of the century between two legendary fighting game franchises”.

The video above whets the appetite, but it's the game-play video below from RajmanGamingHD that has really got our gaming juices flowing:

The titles are tentatively planned for the Xbox 360 and the PS3, however there's no news yet as to pricing or availability - but we'll bring you the low-down as soon as we get it.

Who wins the ultimate fighting game championship? Well for us, it's Street Fighter.

What do you guys think? Street Fighter or Tekken? And who is your favourite character? Let us know using the comments below.