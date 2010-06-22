BUDGET: VAT increase to 20% to hit gadget fans
If you think you pay over the odds compared to our American cousins then you won't like the news fresh out of the June Budget from the new coalition government. Gadget purchases are about to get a lot more expensive following the news that VAT on all electronic goods will rise from next year.
The move means that VAT is to rise from 17.5 per cent to 20 per cent from 4 January next year, the chancellor has announced.
What does that mean for gadget fans? You'll be paying a further 2.5 per cent on top of what you already pay.
That means a 16GB Wi-Fi iPad goes from £429 to £438, while a PS3 Slim will jump from £249 to £254. Software is affected too so a copy of Windows 7 Home Premium would jump from a list price of £149 to £152.17.
What do you think of the new VAT charges, do you think gadgets should be exempt? Or is the government fair to put up prices to reduce the debt that the country is loadedwith? Have your say in the comments below.
- Official Nintendo Charging Stand for Switch can charge your console in tabletop mode
- Play your full PC games on iOS and Android devices, including PUBG, via new Steam Link app
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- What is Nintendo Switch Online, how much does it cost and when is it coming?
- Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Star Wars app deals: Get these Android and iOS games for May the 4th on the cheap
- Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Xbox One 2
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Hyperkin Duke controller is the Xbox One accessory everyone should own
Comments