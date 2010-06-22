Your Shape: Fitness Evolved - quick play preview

Ready to get fit? Thought you were, which is handy as Your Shape Fitness Evolved is just about that, getting you fit while playing a video game. So can Your Shape get you fit? We have a quick go to find out.

Your Shape: Fitness Evolved

Xbox 360

End of 2010

EA Sports Active 2, EA Sports Active

Yep, Microsoft Kinect for Xbox 360

A revolutionary fitness game for Kinect for Xbox 360. Your Shape’s proprietary Player Projection technology puts your body into the game for the ultimate experience. You’ll control the game intuitively with your voice and body as you create your desired fitness experience.

There isn't one, well unless you class going to the gym as a story, but you get to choose a personal trainer to help you meet your specific fitness goals, take a Yoga or Martial Arts class, or play fun, family-friendly mini-games.

Ubisoft demos the Your Shape game at Microsoft's E3 press conference at E3 in Los Angeles.

Our first impressions

While the Nintendo Wii has Wii Fit, Microsoft Kinect has a couple of fitness games, one fun (EA Sports Active 2) and one serious - Your Shape: Fitness Evolved from Ubisoft. In our evening with Kinect we got hands-on with Your Shape and while we've seen EA Sports Active 2 demoed at EA's conference, we rather like the look of Ubisoft's more serious approach.

Turn the game on and standing in front your television will see you mapped. It doesn't just track your movement, but also calculates your height, your size/frame, and related stats; handy for when you next visit the doctors. Based on that information it can then decide where to put blocks for you hit, or in the case of Yoga, actually how you are supposed to stand to get into the right position.

Where Your Shape differs from EA Sports Active 2 is that Your Shape will give you an exact replica of your body on the screen relaying the information back to you in real time. Brush back your hair and it will track it, move your body and it will show you that too. It's mind-bogglingly clever.

Of course there is a point: to help you lose weight and get fit, and there are a number of exercises, gym sessions, training programmes and more to get you started.

For our quick go we did some marital arts; punching and kicking, and a spot of Yoga. The image of you might not be pretty, but it certainly gets you into the idea of seeing yourself on screen rather than a silly avatar. Furthermore it's incredibly interactive and good at getting you sweating.

This really is a gym replacement as long as you've got a 1-metre square space in your living room.

