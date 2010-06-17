  Monkey Island 2 gets swish makeover

Tarting up its Secret of Monkey Island for noughties consumption turned out to be a rather profitable move for LucasArts, after all, the gameplay and quality of writing on the original adventure game made it a good fit for several new platforms.

Now the company is set to do the same again with Monkey Island 2 LeChuck's Revenge.

Coming for Xbox 360, PS3, PC and iPhone on 7 July 2010, the game has a vastly improved graphics engine, full voice over from all of the familiar actors, and a huge musical score. And, like its predecessor, it will be available as a digital download on each specific service.

But, while that's all great, it's the trailer that we're most excited about. Not only does it ooze Monkey Island's trademark comedic tone from every pore, but it kind-of makes us pine for the original version. We're sentimental like that.