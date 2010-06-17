Monkey Island 2 gets swish makeover
Tarting up its Secret of Monkey Island for noughties consumption turned out to be a rather profitable move for LucasArts, after all, the gameplay and quality of writing on the original adventure game made it a good fit for several new platforms.
Now the company is set to do the same again with Monkey Island 2 LeChuck's Revenge.
Coming for Xbox 360, PS3, PC and iPhone on 7 July 2010, the game has a vastly improved graphics engine, full voice over from all of the familiar actors, and a huge musical score. And, like its predecessor, it will be available as a digital download on each specific service.
But, while that's all great, it's the trailer that we're most excited about. Not only does it ooze Monkey Island's trademark comedic tone from every pore, but it kind-of makes us pine for the original version. We're sentimental like that.
- FIFA 18 World Cup mode will be a free download in May
- Kinguin: deeply into games
- Dragalia Lost: Nintendo’s next mobile game is an original RPG
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Nintendo E3 2018 Direct video presentation: How to watch it and what to expect for Nintendo Switch
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- The C64 Mini review: Retro console remake of Commodore's finest hour
Comments