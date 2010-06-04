  1. Home
Doctor Who: The Adventure Games now available for download

After months of waiting, and the odd invasion of a city centre or two, Doctor Who: The Adventure Games is now available for download on the BBC's dedicated website.

Well, the first episode "City of the Daleks" is anyway. And only on PC at the moment (Mac owners will have to wait a couple of weeks - until June 15). But it's ready and absolutely free.

The plot sees the Doctor take Amy Pond to see The Beatles in 1963, only to discover that somebody, or something, has been mucking about with timelines, placing them in an alternate London populated by Daleks.

It's the start of a journey through the Who-niverse that will thrill fans young and old: "Players get to use the Sonic Screwdriver themselves, which is pretty cool," says head writer and executive producer, Steven Moffat. "And jump between different times. Plus, you'll meet one of the most evil creations in the whole of time and space. So whilst it's fun, it's also scary - exactly as an episode of Doctor Who should be."

Plot details and release dates of the second episode are yet to be revealed but, considering the Cybermen have been appearing in screengrabs of late, we suspect they might have something to do with it.

