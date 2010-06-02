Red Dead Redemption players targeted in malware scam
Treasure hunting in Red Dead Redemption can be a tricky business, with picture clues scrawled on scraps of paper leaving many gamers scratching their heads. However, those turning to the Internet for clues can find themselves bombarded by malware through infected websites.
Searching for "Read Dead treasure map" on Google reveals a host of sites, all of which come with the warning "This site may harm your computer", and clicking on any of them is not advised. Additionally, the same sites can be found in other search engines, without the security message.
Reporting on the anti-virus company's blog, Sunbelt Software’s senior threat researcher, Christopher Boyd, explains how these dodgy sites are trapping Red Dead fans into downloading malicious code: "Should the unwary user click into the middle link for example, they’ll find their browser minimises to a single prompt telling them their PC is 'infected'", he says. And when they hit OK, they'll download fake security software, opening them up to all manner of hurt.
Essentially, Boyd's advice is "be on your guard and keep your six shooters ready…" And we agree. The pesky varmints.
- Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Finally! Massive No Man’s Sky update will add online multiplayer in July
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 initial review: Hardcore play of Multiplayer on PS4 Pro
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 release date, formats, Blackout Battle Royale and everything you need to know
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Event: Watch the first gameplay trailer here
- Xbox Adaptative Controller official, designed for gamers with limited mobility
- Sony finally gives up ghost on PS Vita, stops production of physical games
- The Crew 2 initial review: First 3 hours play with the open-world racer
- PUBG Mobile version 5: New map, new weapons and a whole lot more
Comments