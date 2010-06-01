Twitter Nike shoes let your feet show you tweet
How much do you love Twitter, or Google? Enough to wear them on your trainers (sneakers if you are in the US)? Well it seems if you've got the urge, you can do just that.
Daniel Reese is a 21-year-old designer that takes standard Nike trainers and turns them into works of art for you to wear or display.
For £180 you can choose from a whole range of different designs ranging from video games characters like Mario and Sonic to more serious real-life personalities like Barack Obama and Bob Marley.
Orders says Reese are based on a first come first serve basis and as he does this in his spare time only available for a limited period, upon which, the store will close until orders are completed and then re-opened once again.
Which one is your favourite? Or what designs would you like to see? Let us know in the comments below.
Thanks Jack.
