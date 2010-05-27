  Ten free games with a new PSP Go

Sony is determined to make a success of the PSP. We told you recently how it would be launching an Essentials range of titles, where older games would be available for less than £10. Now we bring you the news that if you registered your Sony PSP Go after 1 April then you can take advantage of ten free, full, games that will be available to download.

The free games lineup includes some pretty high level titles as well, including Grand Theft Auto, Gran Turismo, LittleBigPlanet and FIFA World Cup 2010.

SCE UK sales director Mark Howsen told MCV: "On PSP Go we’ve decided to innovate with that particular business model. We’ve worked with third parties and there’s some really good core products. We’re using it as a method to drive the hardware as well by making the whole proposition much more appealing".

Is ten free games enough to save the PSP Go? Will it tempt you to buy one? If not, what do you use for mobile gaming? Tell us using the comments below.