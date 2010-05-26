  Foursquare gives real-world rewards to UK users

The location-based game Foursquare, which rewards users with virtual badges and mayorships for checking into various establishments, is now beginning to roll out real world value in its reward incentives. And now Domino's in the UK is the latest to adopt the scheme.



This comes on the back of news, broken by Mashable, that Mayors of Starbucks would be eligible for discounts by checking in for their cuppa on a regular basis. Apparently the offer gave a dollar off a Frappucino, which, from what we can gather, is a fancy iced coffee.



In a similar move Domino's in the UK will offer discounts and free pizzas to the Foursquare Mayor of each outlet, with side dishes being dished out to every Foursquare user when spending over £10.

Chris Moore, CEO of Domino’s, said, "Our customers are heavy users of social media so it makes sense for us to communicate with them in this way. Following the success of our recent Facebook superfan initiative and affiliates’ widget, Foursquare was the obvious next step".



The marketing potential for this is clear, and it will be interesting to see what effect this entry into real-world benefits has on the location-based social networking game. And although Foursquare has already taken strides to eradicate any cheating - unscrupulous players checking in via their phones on the fly to up their status - it'll be even more important for them to run a tight ship if players aren't to become disgruntled.