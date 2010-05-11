  EA brings FIFA to Facebook

EA Sports stories are like buses. You wait ages for one and then two come in quick succession. Hot on the heels of the news that EA plans to charge secondary owners of its sports titles to access online content, the game-giant has also announced that it plans to release FIFA Superstars via Facebook.

The multiplayer game will, according to EA Sports boss Peter Moore "provide more great opportunities to bring hundreds of millions of new fans to compete against their friends to win the FIFA World Cup through an engaging interactive football experience".

The game is being developed by Playfish, the guys behind massive Facebook titles like Pet Society and Crazy Planets. It's the first time Playfish has had access to any of EA's big licences since EA acquired them for a reported $275 million at the end of last year.

There's no game details at present, but Moore stated on his blog that the game will take advantage of EA's sports game knowledge and Playfish's "social gaming expertise".

We think it will either be a fairly basic football sim, or more likely, a management style game where you attempt to guide your chosen country to World Cup glory. Either way, we think it will be better than FarmVille.