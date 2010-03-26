Splatterhouse returns to rile those against violent video games

Splatterhouse, the classic Namco gore fest from the late Eighties is making a comeback on the Xbox 360 and PS3, 22 years after it first launched, something that is likely to be very much unwelcomed by gardener Alan Titchmarsh and the Daily Mail.

Considerably better looking, thanks to a not surprising increase in graphics capabilities, the game promises to "combine visceral, adrenaline-soaked combat with horror elements to deliver an original gaming experience that defies the boundaries of the traditional action category with over-the-top gore and shocking new gameplay mechanics".

Splatterhouse follows college student Rick Taylor as he tries to rescue his girlfriend, Jennifer, who has disappeared after entering the mysterious and run-down West Mansion. Confronted by horrific other-worldly creatures, Rick comes across a mystical sentient mask that promises to give him the power to find Jennifer. Full of desperation and rage, Rick puts on the “Terror Mask” and is transformed into a juggernaut of pure violence and destruction.

“Splatterhouse promises to deliver an experience full of the gore, hard-hitting action and gritty atmosphere that fans of the franchise expect”, said Todd Thorson, director of marketing and public relations for NAMCO BANDAI Games America, Inc.

The game, which is expected to get an 18 certificate, will no doubt get a marketing boost once middle England gets word of how outrageous it will be.