Green Day Rock Band gets release date
Harmonix may have just announced Rock Band 3, but before that arrives there's the small matter of Green Day Rock Band for the company to contend with. The title, which we first heard word of back in December, will be arriving on shelves on 8 June.
That means that Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool will be rocking your living room just as summer arrives - perfect for barbecue evenings. That's if your friends like Green Day anyway. There's nothing else on the disc - no music "influenced" by the band - just 47 of Green Day's biggest hits from their 23-year history.
The entire soundtrack will be exportable to other titles in the series (except Beatles: Rock Band) by purchasing a voucher and there'll be a bundle pack that includes the game, voucher and existing DLC tracks for $70. The game alone will be $60 on Xbox 360 and PS3 and $50 on the Wii. We're still waiting on UK pricing.
