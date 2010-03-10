  Street Fighter IV for iPhone fights its way into App store

Street Fighter IV, spawned from the classic Street Fighter II Turbo that you no doubt spent many an hour playing, perhaps even bunking school to do so, has hit the iPhone App store for those looking to go retro.

Available to buy from today in both the US and the UK, the app will set you back £5.99 and let you relive your gaming past playing up to eight characters like Ryu, Ken, Blanka and Guile in seven different locations.

Controls are all handled on screen, but Capcom, the games developers insist that you'll still be able to do all the special combo moves that you need to be crowned Street Fighter.

Rather than just playing against the phone, the game also supports head-to-head battles via Bluetooth.