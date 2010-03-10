Street Fighter IV for iPhone fights its way into App store
|
Street Fighter IV, spawned from the classic Street Fighter II Turbo that you no doubt spent many an hour playing, perhaps even bunking school to do so, has hit the iPhone App store for those looking to go retro.
Available to buy from today in both the US and the UK, the app will set you back £5.99 and let you relive your gaming past playing up to eight characters like Ryu, Ken, Blanka and Guile in seven different locations.
Controls are all handled on screen, but Capcom, the games developers insist that you'll still be able to do all the special combo moves that you need to be crowned Street Fighter.
Rather than just playing against the phone, the game also supports head-to-head battles via Bluetooth.
PopularIn Games
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- The C64 Mini review: Retro console remake of Commodore's finest hour
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is now available - here's everything you need to know
- South Park The Fractured But Whole review: Turn-based RPG sensation, or a bit of a stinker?
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Detroit Become Human initial review: First 2 hours play with the PS4 exclusive
- Sony PS4 review: The entry-level PlayStation 4 with HDR thrills
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Yes, you can buy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con replacement parts
Comments