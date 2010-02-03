  WoW auction house coming to iPhone

World of Warcraft creator Blizzard has announced that soon you may be able to access the game's auction house from your mobile phone. In a post on the official message boards, the company admitted that they may charge for the service.

Blizzard poster Bornakk said: "While there are still plenty of details to be worked out, we're designing the service to offer auction functionality similar to what's available in-game. Players have been requesting -- and we've been hoping to implement -- a feature like this for a long time, and we're excited that the Armory and the game have evolved to a point that makes it possible".

It's already possible to view character information from your iPhone through an Armoury app, and you can check and modify the in-game calendar from a website, but this would be the first time that it's possible to directly interact with the auction house from outside of the title.

There's no release date yet, but Bornakk adds: "It's important to note here that certain elements of the service will be premium-based, which we'll go into more detail on once the service functionality is finalized". That would also make this the first attempt to bump up the monthly subscription fees for the 14 million people playing the game.

Blizzard promises to share more when the feature is closer to release.