Fugitive tracked down in World of Warcraft
A fugitive who fled the United States after a warrant was issued for his arrest has been tracked down in Canada thanks to his addiction to World of Warcraft.
Alfred Hightower was wanted on charges of dealing a variety of controlled substances, but skipped the country shortly after - heading up to Canada. The Mounties were called, and offered to help, but no-one knew where the man lived. No-one except World of Warcraft developers, Blizzard.
A source indicated that the man was a World of Warcraft fan, so the cops got in touch with Blizzard who offered up not only the man's IP address, but also his account info, history, billing address, online screen name and preferred server. He's a pvp-specced level 80 Resto Tauren Shaman, if you're curious.
Deputy Sheriff Matt Roberson grabbed a longitude and latitude from the IP address, and then used Google Earth to pinpoint exactly where the man lived, sending the info to the Mounties, who promptly deported him. "This is the first time in my seven years as sheriff that a fugitive was located in Canada. Rogers and Roberson did an outstanding job coordinating this", said Sheriff Marty Talbert.
So beware - if you're wanted by the law somewhere, at least use a proxy server to hide your IP before heading into your favourite MMO.
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
- Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
- Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
Comments