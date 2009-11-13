  Sgt. Pepper coming to The Beatles Rock Band

It was 2 months ago today, that Rock Band let us play, a truck load of Beatles songs, so that we could all sing along. Now may I introduce to you, the pack we've all wanted for years - Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band!

Yes, Harmonix and Apple Corps. have been generous enough to let their adoring fans spend more money on more tracks for The Beatles Rock Band. It's the second such downloadable album for the game after Abbey Road was announced at launch and became available last month.

The album pack will be out from 17 November on Xbox 360 and Wii, costs £7.49 and consists of:

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band singles: “Fixing A Hole,” “She’s Leaving Home,” “Being For The Benefit of Mr. Kite!,” “Within You Without You,” “When I’m Sixty-Four,” “Lovely Rita,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and “A Day In The Life.”

The individual tracks are also available for 99p each.