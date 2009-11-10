Pocket-lint is hiring in US
Fancy being a part of one of the leading global gadget news and reviews sites in the world? Thought you did. Pocket-lint is looking to fill positions in New York and San Francisco, the roving reporters joining the team will replace Stuart, who is heading back to the UK.
Ideally you will be well connected within the gadget scene and be available to chase down briefings, meetings and attend events when needed.
You will have to be able to get into either New York city or San Francisco for meetings, come with your own computer and digital camera and of course be able to access the Internet without excuses.
Work amount and schedule is based on your ability to generate original stories and we are looking for you to take the lead rather than be spoonfed ideas.
Salary, etc., will depend on work and experience.
The ability to file quickly at events is also a must.
To apply, email us via the feedback form with links to two examples of your work and the answers to the following two questions:
1. Why should we hire you?
2. If you were a product on a supermarket shelf what would you be and why?
