Gaming News

Razer goes all-in on Roblox with a trio of licensed accessories

Razer has announced three special versions of its accessories in collaboration with Roblox.

You can no longer share Xbox game clips on Twitter, here's why

You can thank Mr. Musk for that.

Why is Sega buying Angry Birds?

Angry Birds was once the darling of mobile gaming, but it has faded in latter years. WIll Sega revitalise its fortunes? Or is it after something else?

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores - Release date, price and more

The upcoming DLC looks like a blockbuster - find out all the key facts right here.

Will PlayStation Q Lite handheld be a Switch rival or something else?

Sony reportedly has a new gaming handheld in development, but what is it? PS Vita 2?

Recycled Xbox Wireless Controller also (finally) comes with a rechargeable battery

You can now get an Xbox Wireless Controller that's made from recycled bits and pieces.

Cheaper Xbox Series X/S storage upgrades are coming but they are still too expensive

Best Buy has leaked a new Western Digital storage expansion module for the Xbox Series X/S.

All drifting Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons will be repaired for free in Europe

Nintendo will repair all Joy-Cons suffering from stick drift regardless of their warranty status.

Asus ROG Ally is the Steam Deck rival we didn't expect

You can sign up for more information on Asus ROG's Windows 11 gaming handheld at Best Buy.

Sony PS VR2's slow start could mean some great deals soon

A report claims that Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset isn't doing as well as hoped, suggesting there could be deals to be had in the future.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core gains two funky colour options

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller just got some more colour options, but you'll have to choose the Core model to get them.

Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda Edition looks great, but there's something important missing

There's definitely something missing in the new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED box.

Your fancy PS5 DualSense Edge controller now works with your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Sony's best PS5 controller now works with all your Apple gear.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass trial offer is no longer, well, offered

That $1 Xbox Game Pass trial is no more, but something else is coming.

Amazon Luna cloud gaming service comes to the UK at last

Amazon has launched its cloud gaming service in the UK, with the controller also now available.

These 8bitdo controllers now work with Apple devices

Several 8bitdo controllers now officially work with iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS. See which ones are compatible.

Microsoft already has plans for an Xbox app store on iPhone

Microsoft is getting ready in case Apple has to allow third-party app stores onto the iPhone.

You can use a PSVR 2 with your PC, but not really

You can apparently use your PSVR 2 with a PC, but you probably won't want to.

This PS5 Pro concept imagines what would happen if Alienware got involved

The PlayStation 5 Pro is still yet to be announced, but designer Latif Ghouali gives us a glimpse of something a bit different.

Google didn’t just ditch Stadia, it's turned its back on cloud gaming for good

The software giant has ditched its entire cloud gaming tech, not just the Stadia subscription service.

