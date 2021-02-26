Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S price and availability for February 2021

(Pocket-lint) - The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been out for a little while now, but stock is still extremely scarce, though stock of the Xbox Series S seems to be freeing up slightly - we've just heard there's a restock at Best Buy in the US.
Xbox Series X has outsold the Series S by 2 to 1 so far and is our pick of the two consoles if you're looking to buy. For a full comparison check out: Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: What's the difference?
The low supply includes consoles available through an Xbox All Access monthly subscription.
According to Microsoft, this year saw the "the largest launch in Xbox history" - given that a million Xboxes were sold in 2013 for the Xbox One launch, that means it has done some serious numbers.
Where to buy your new Xbox: by retailer
US
- Amazon.com: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
- Best Buy: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
- GameStop: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
- Newegg: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
- Target: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
- Walmart: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
Canada
- Amazon.ca: Xbox Series X
UK
- Amazon.co.uk: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
- AO.com: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
- Argos: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
- Currys PC World: Order now
- Game: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
- Smyths Toys: Order now
- Very: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S
How much do the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S cost?
The Xbox Series X costs $499/ £449, while the Xbox Series S is $299/ £249. You can also get it through Xbox All Access by paying a monthly fee for 24-months - that includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership at no extra cost.
