Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S price and availability for February 2021

(Pocket-lint) - The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been out for a little while now, but stock is still extremely scarce, though stock of the Xbox Series S seems to be freeing up slightly - we've just heard there's a restock at Best Buy in the US.

Xbox Series X has outsold the Series S by 2 to 1 so far and is our pick of the two consoles if you're looking to buy. For a full comparison check out: Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: What's the difference?

The low supply includes consoles available through an Xbox All Access monthly subscription.

According to Microsoft, this year saw the "the largest launch in Xbox history" - given that a million Xboxes were sold in 2013 for the Xbox One launch, that means it has done some serious numbers.

US

Canada

UK

squirrel_widget_351765

The Xbox Series X costs $499/ £449, while the Xbox Series S is $299/ £249. You can also get it through Xbox All Access by paying a monthly fee for 24-months - that includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership at no extra cost.

squirrel_widget_351324

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 27 February 2021

Writing by Dan Grabham and Maggie Tillman.