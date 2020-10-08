(Pocket-lint) - It's Amazon Prime Day across 13-14 October this year and that means you will be able to grab yourself some great discounts on Xbox One console bundles, games and accessories. Especially with the Xbox Series X and S on their way in November.

All of the Amazon Prime Day bargains will be exclusive to Prime members, but you can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage. You can also cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits in the UK here and in the US here.

We will be listing all the best Xbox One discounts and Lightning deals right here on Prime Day itself. In the meantime, you can see the type of deals available last year below...

• Xbox One S All-Digital Edition plus extra Phantom White controller - save 35%, now $199.99: Get a free, cool-looking Xbox One controller with the All-Digital Edition console. See this Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundle deal

• Xbox One S build-your-own bundle deal with game, extra controller and headset - save 18%, now $299: You can choose to get the 1TB Xbox One with a choice of five different games at Wallmart, including Fortnite with the limited edition purple console. In addition, you can choose between different controller colours and two different headset types. View this Xbox One S bundle deal on Wallmart

• Xbox One S All-Digital Edition plus extra controller and FIFA 19 - save 46%, now £169.99: Not only do you get the standard three free games with this disc-less Xbox One S, you also get an extra controller and FIFA 19. See this Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundle with FIFA 19 deal

• Xbox One S All-Digital Edition plus extra controller and 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - save 41%, now £169.99: The disc-less Xbox One S comes with the three usual free games plus an extra controller and access to 100s of other games through Game Pass Ultimate. View the deal for the Xbox One S All-Digital, additional controller and 3-month Game Pass access

• Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One - save 36%, now £15.99: Looking for a spare controller and don't mind connecting it directly, this could be the one for you. View the Enhanced Wired Controller deal

• Turtle Beach Stealth 600 wireless headset for Xbox One - save 22%, now £69.99: As well as virtual surround sound and built-in microphone, this white and green Xbox One headset is wireless and offers bass boost as one of its audio profiles. View the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset deal

• Turtle Beach XO One amplified stereo headset - save 32%, now £29.99: 50mm speakers and mesh earcups make for a comfortable gaming session. View the Turtle Beach XO One headset deal

• Turtle Beach Recon 70N gaming headset - save 20%, now £23.99: A great, lightweight headset with flip-up microphone for online gaming. View the Turtle Beach Recon 70N gaming headset deal

• Turtle Beach Recon 50X stereo gaming headset - save 40%, now £14.99: As well as virtual surround sound and built-in microphone, this white PS4 headset is wireless and offers bass boost as one of its audio profiles. View the Turtle Beach Recon 50X stereo gaming headset deal

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - save 37%, now £16.99: Multiplayer FPS action at its finest. View the COD:BO4 deal

• Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy - save 25%, now £19.49: One of the hardest but most satisfying 2D platform trilogies gets a splendid remake for modern consoles. View the Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy deal

• Diablo III Eternal Collection - save 45%, now £15.81: A superb action-RPG everyone should have in their library. View the Diablo III deal

• Lego DC Super-Villains - save 31%, now £17.99: One of the best Lego games in ages - this time you get to play as your own, created villain. View the Lego DC Super-Villains deal

• Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition - save 16%, now £26.99: This Amazon exclusive edition includes the Kold War Skarlet Skin DLC. View the Mortal Kombat 11 deal

• Overwatch Legendary Edition - save 44%, now £13.99: Find out what all the fuss is about, with this multiplayer online shooter. View the Overwatch Legendary Edition deal

• Spyro Trilogy Reignited - save 30%, now £18.99: One of the best 3D platformer trilogies of all time gets completely remastered from the ground up. View the Spyro Trilogy Reignited deal

• The Lego Movie 2 Videogame Minifigure Edition - save 34%, now £18.99: As well as the game of the film, you get an exclusive Star-struck Emmet Lego Minifigure included. View The Lego Movie 2 Videogame Minifigure Edition deal

• The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition - save 46%, now £13.49: One of the greatest games of all time is a must. You get all the DLC with this version too. View the Witcher 3 GOTY Edition deal

• Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - save 21%, now £14.99: With a new Ghost Recon game on the horizon, you might want to catch up beforehand. View the Ghost Recon Wildlands deal

• Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition - save 40%, now £29.99: This online multiplayer shooter is super fun and you can get the enhanced edition, with a year-1 pass to new content as it arrives right here. View The Division 2 Gold Edition deal

Writing by Rik Henderson.