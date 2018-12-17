  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game deals
    4. >
  4. Xbox game deals

Xbox One X bundles under £400, Xbox One S bundles under £200 in the lead-up to Christmas

and |
Pocket-lint Xbox One X bundles under £400, Xbox One S bundles under £200 in the lead-up to Christmas
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

- There are some special prices on Xbox bundles available at the moment

The Xbox One X is the world's most powerful games console, with 4K 60fps gaming and has one of the best integrated 4K Blu-ray players around. Now it's available at super low prices in the lead-up to Christmas. 

You can get several great bundles for £399.99: Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle, Xbox One X Robot White Special Edition Fallout 76 Bundle and Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 Bundle.

Alternatively, you can opt for a bundle with three-months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold for £449.99. That gives you access to hundreds of games to download and play from the get-go.

If you don't have a 4K TV and want to save some cash, there are great offers on the 1TB version of the Xbox One S too.

You can enjoy great value bundles starting from £199.99, all including a one-month Game Pass subscription and game. These include the Xbox One S Starter Bundle with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox One S Fortnite Bundle and Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 Bundle

PopularIn Games
Get 19% off PlayStation Plus this Christmas, priced at just £40.49/$57.99
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
39 best Xbox One games every gamer should own
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map - now live
Lemmings comes to iOS and Android at last and it's free
Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Project Scarlett
Comments