(Pocket-lint) - Part of the magic of getting used to the PlayStation 5 is its new controller, the DualSense, but picking up a new gamepad is often a little financially frustrating once you've got your console.

Prime Day is here, though, and offering up some really handy deals to soften that blow significantly, and in the UK PlayStation has offered up some seriously tempting deals bundling the controller with massively discounted extras.

You can check out a full range of deals here, but we've also highlighted the juiciest options for you, below, since Prime Day can get overwhelming.

DualSense Cosmic Red - save 31% This lovely red version of Sony's excellent controller is a perfect addition to your collection, and is down to just £44.99, saving you £20. View offer

It's not just controllers that are discounted, though - Sony's also cut the price of its own charging dock, which comes in very handy if you game a lot.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station - save 24% To charge two controllers at once, ensuring neither is ever out of battery, there's nothing better than the official charging stand. It's down from £24.99 to just £18.99. View offer

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.