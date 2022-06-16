(Pocket-lint) - Gaming accessories can be a great way to level up your experience, whether you're a console player or a PC enthusiast, but they can often be pretty pricey, especially if you're looking for the best of the best.

Thankfully, sales events like Amazon Prime Day always offer up some great discounts in this area. Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive for Prime members, but if you're not in that camp you can always sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to get in on the action. There's nothing forcing you to continue the membership, either, so you can cancel whenever you like.

Here's everything we know about Prime Day 2022 when it comes to gaming accessories.

Unlike a shopping event like Black Friday, we don't actually know when Prime Day is going to be with total confidence until Amazon announces the date, which it thankfully has done this year. We therefore know that it will be on 12 and 13 July.

Every year when Prime Day rolls around there are a host of substantial savings to be had on gaming accessories across a whole range of types, from headsets of the wired and wireless varieties to keyboards, mice and carrying cases.

If you're looking out for game storage, or want to get a new controller for your console, all these are likely to see discounts, especially from third-party makers like Corsair, Steelseries and Logitech.

It's also a great time to pick up things like screen protectors, chargers and cables, as all these might well get savings applied. Further down this page you'll see a selection of deals from last year's sale, which should give you a sense of what to expect from Prime Day 2022.

Like any sales event, you do have to be a little canny as you shop on Prime Day, to make sure you don't get suckered into buying something that isn't actually all that great a deal.

While there are plenty of opportunities to make genuine savings, a useful way to check that you're not being hoodwinked by an item that's actually not that reduced is to use an extension like Keepa, which gives you a chart to track the pricing history of an item on Amazon. This lets you see whether you're getting a proper discount compared to historic pricing.

The one catch with Prime Day, if you can call it that, is that it is indeed aimed squarely at Amazon Prime members, reserving the deals for those who are part of Amazon's subscription package.

This isn't too hard to get around, though - for one thing, you can take out a free 30-day trial to coincide with Prime Day, or if you've already used that up you can just take out a month's membership and then cancel.

• PowerA FUSION Pro Wired Controller for Xbox - save 26%, now $59.00: You won't get pro performance at this price often. See the PowerA Pro Controller deal



• PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller - save 36%, now $31.93: This is an excellent wireless controller for a superb price. View the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller deal here

• PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Switch Controller - save 20%, now $79.99: Quite simply the very best controller we've used for the Switch. View the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller deal here



• Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse - save 46%, now $37.99: One of the world's most popular gaming mice for a reason. See the Razer gaming mouse deal

• Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse - save 53%, now $28.49: A great little wireless mouse at a superb price. See the Logitech gaming mouse deal



• Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse - save 37%, now $94.99: Alternatively, this is another fancier Logitech option. See the Logitech wireless gaming mouse deal



• Roccat Burst Pro gaming mouse - save 25%, now $44.99: This is a great, recent mouse for those who want a lightweight option. See the Roccat gaming mouse deal

• Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless gaming headset - save 26%, now $132.99: A super-comfortable, really amazing-sounding headset that's wireless for PC or PlayStations. See the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless deal

• JBL Quantum 800 gaming headset - save 30%, now $139.95: This is a really solid wireless headset that's great for PlayStation consoles or PC. See the JBL Quantum 800 deal



• SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset - save 8%, now $137.99: A pretty modest discount on one of our favourite gaming headsets. View the Steelseries Arctis 7 headset deal

• Corsair Void Elite Surround headset - save 25%, now $59.99: Great wired sound for a really reasonable price. View the Corsair Void Elite headset deal



• SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset - save 30%, now $48.99: It's wired, but the Arctis 3 sounds and feels brilliant for a great price. View the Steelseries Arctis 3 headset deal



• HyperX Alloy Origins Core - save 28%, now $64.99: It's rare to get a mechanical keyboard this good for cheap. See the HyperX mechanical keyboard deal

• Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard - save 13%, now $139.99: Not a huge saving, but a really excellent keyboard discounted. See the Roccat mechanical keyboard deal

• Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse - save 51%, now £16.98: This is a really excellent gaming mouse for a seriously reasonable price. View the Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse deal

• PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller - save 40%, now £29.99: An excellent Animal Crossing-themed controller. View the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller deal



• Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard - save 27%, now £109.99: This is a great discount on an impressive keyboard. See the Roccat mechanical keyboard deal



• PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox - save 34%, now £22.99: This is a really fair price for a solid wired controller. See the PowerA Xbox controller deal

• Roccat ELO 7.1 Air headset - save 41%, now £52.99: This is a brilliant headset, and perfect for PC gamers. View the Roccat ELO 7.1 Air Gaming Headset deal

• Razer Blackshark V2 X gaming headset - save 35%, now £38.99: This wired headset is compatible with everything and sounds fantastic. View the Razer Blackshark gaming headset deal

• Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset - save 50%, now £14.99: A solid affordable wired headset that'll work with any console you've got. View the Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset deal

• Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Gaming Headset - save 15%, now £109.99: You can grab a smaller saving on a fancier Turtle Beach headset. View the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Gaming Headset deal



• Corsair Void Elite Surround headset - save 42%, now £37.98: An even better deal than Amazon US is offering. View the Corsair Void Elite headset deal



• HyperX QuadCast streaming microphone - save 26%, now £89.00: This microphone from HyperX is a great addition to any streaming setup and also ideal for beginners. View the HyperX QuadCast microphone deal

• PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Dock - save 55%, now £8.99: An amazing price for an officially licensed PS4 controller dock. See the PowerA DualShock 4 dock deal

Below are quick links straight to our central deals pages, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.