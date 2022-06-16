(Pocket-lint) - If you're trying to grab a good discount on PC games during the year, then there are a few things to watch out for. The Steam sales are an obvious one, as is Black Friday but there are also deals on games happening during Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day deals not only knock money off video games in general, but PC games too and we've seen plenty of bargains on old and new games alike, so it's worth keeping an eye out.

Here's everything you need to know about what's happening with PC games deals on Prime Day 2022.

As the date is drawing nearer we actually know when Prime Day 2022 is happening this year as it has already been confirmed. Amazon has marked the date as 12-13 July with two days worth of deals occurring.

Happening in July, the Prime Day sales should be a nice time for a mid-year bargain and the ideal time to treat yourself to some new games or old games at a bargain basement price.

There are also some early Prime Day deals starting on 21 June, so there are plenty of bargains coming up.

If you're a PC gamer, then looking for bargains on Amazon might not seem the logical thing to do. Sometimes you'll get the best deals just waiting for Steam sales or discounts on Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games store or elsewhere. You can, however, get some excellent discounts via Prime so it's with having a look at what's on offer.

We've seen prices fluctuate a lot before, during and after the sales. So we'd recommend checking the offers and comparing them to the prices of games on your favourite platform or digital marketplace before you buy as well. That said, we've seen some great offers over the last few years and will heartily recommend a bargain for you to snap up.

One thing to keep in mind with these Prime Day PC games deals is that you do need to have a Prime membership in order to take advantage of the offers. Prime Day is exclusive to Prime subscribers but with membership you get access to the deals and the other benefits including free delivery on your normal shopping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

Most of these deals require an Amazon Prime account and the discount will only apply once you reach the checkout, so keep an eye out for that.

