(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, with superb deals to be found on a huge range of products, and the Nintendo Switch is no different.

It's a great opportunity to get reductions on hardware like the Switch which normally doesn't see many savings opportunities.

Here's everything to know about this year's Prime Day when it comes to the Nintendo Switch.

Amazon doesn't spill the dates for Prime Day until quite soon before the event, carefully guarding its secrecy. They're quite fluid too, sometimes in late June, mid-July and in 2020 even in October.

This time, we know it will be on 12 and 13 July, so you can mark the dates in your diary.

There are now three Switch models to choose from - the original Switch, the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED, which wasn't around last time Prime Day happened.

Based on previous years we'd expect that there could be some juicy deals on the original model and the Switch Lite, but we wouldn't be too confident that the newer OLED model will get much of a discount, since it's still in high demand.

From a games perspective, there should be savings across a wide range of titles, with third-party games the most likely to get really heavy discounts.

Some Nintendo franchises will likely be available too, from the likes of Super Mario Odyssey to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and we would expect there might be some multi-buy deals to encourage you to pick up more than one game.

Finally, there will also be steep discounts on third-party accessories for the Switch from the likes of PowerA - so if you're looking out for a new case or controller, Prime Day will almost certainly oblige. Below, you'll find a selection of deals from last year to give you a sense of what was available.

Sales events are fun, but do require caution - sometimes the marked savings aren't always as genuine as they look. We recommend installing an extension like Keepa to help you track the pricing of items on Amazon, so that you know if you're really getting a good deal.

The one catch with Prime Day is that the deals it showcases are only open to Prime members, so you will need to be either a trial member or a full member to take advantage - thankfully, it's a cheap monthly cost so you could easily make the one-month subscription price back in a single well-time saving.

• Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 128GB MicroSD card - save 14%, now $199.99: This basically nets you a huge free MicroSD card with the Switch Lite. See the Nintendo Switch Lite deal



• Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - save 17%, now $49.94: One of the Switch's very best games gets a rare discount. See the Mario Kart 8 deal

• Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set - save 25%, now $74.99: Take Mario Kart into the real world with this AR racer. See the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deal



• Super Mario Odyssey - save 34%, now $39.88: This brilliant platformer also has a small price cut. See the Super Mario Odyssey deal



• Fire Emblem: Three Houses - save 34%, now $39.88: An amazing strategic role-player that's not often on sale. See the Fire Emblem deal



• Just Dance 2021 - save 50%, now $24.99: This great dancing game is also discounted in the US. See the Just Dance deal



• Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - save 75%, now $14.99: This great, zany strategy game is a steal at this price. See the Mario + Rabbids deal

• PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - save 36%, now $31.93: This is an excellent wireless controller for a superb price. View the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller deal here

• PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller - save 20%, now $79.99: Quite simply the very best controller we've used for the Switch. View the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller deal here



• Orzly Carry Case - save 48%, now $12.96: This is a great carrying case for Nintendo's console. View the Orzly case deal here

• Nintendo Switch - save 7%, now £279.00: The main console rarely gets any discounts, so this is worth checking out. See the Nintendo Switch deal

• Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - save 17%, now £289.00: This amazing deal adds Mario Kart on for effectively £10. See the Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart deal

• Nintendo Switch with new Pokémon Snap - save 11%, now £309.99: Get a really fun photography game with your Switch, at a nice cut price. See the Nintendo Switch deal



• Nintendo Switch Lite - save 13%, now £174.99: The superb portable version also gets a small cut. See the Nintendo Switch deal



• Razer Blackshark V2 X gaming headset - save 35%, now £38.99: This wired headset is compatible with everything and sounds fantastic. View the Razer Blackshark gaming headset deal

• PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - save 40%, now £29.99: An excellent Animal Crossing-themed controller. View the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller deal



• SanDisk 128GB MicroSD card - save 56%, now £17.99: A simply undeniable price for a huge storage boost. View the SanDisk MicroSD Card deal



• PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag - save 47%, now £15.99: A great carrying case that can take the Switch, its dock, and loads more. View the PowerA Messenger Bag deal

• Immortals Fenyx Rising - save 63%, now £21.49: A great ancient adventure for a cut price. See the Immortals deal

• Ring Fit Adventure - save 14%, now £59.99: The ultimate fitness game gets a decent cut. See the Ring Fit Adventure deal

• Just Dance 2021 - save 52%, now £23.98: Ubisoft's amazing dancing series keeps on giving. See the Just Dance deal

• Mario Golf: Super Rush - save 12%, now £47.99: This is a solid little pre-order discount. See the Mario Golf deal

Below are quick links straight to our central deals pages, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.