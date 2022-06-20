(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day will take place across 12-13 July this year, and that means you can soon nab yourself some great bargains for PS4 and PS5.

Discounted accessories and games will be available, so there should be something for everyone.

Here's everything you need to know about the PlayStation deals to expect this coming Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has been confirmed for 12-13 July.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills · 20 June 2022

The Prime Day sales are complementary to retailer's Black Friday sales and give Amazon the opportunity to move on stock in a mid-year sale and give you the chance to grab a bargain.

With the PlayStation 4 all but discontinued, it is unlikely that there will be any consoles available at a discount. Sony can't even make enough PS5 units to fulfill demand at full price,

However, you should expect to see a lot of games at bargain prices, for both PS4 and PS5. Controllers and headsets will also have prices slashed. And it could be a great time to subscribe to one of the new PS Plus tiers, as membership is often offered with a decent slice off.

We'll let you know of all the best deals, of course.

Unlike Black Friday, the Prime Day sales are exclusive to members of Amazon Prime. You can either subscribe to the service on a yearly or monthly basis, or sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel before the first payment is due.

If you do cancel, you will however miss out on the other benefits to Prime membership, including free delivery, Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and much more.

squirrel_widget_157589

Best US PlayStation deals | Best UK PlayStation deals

Here were the highlights from last year's Prime Day in the US, to give you a further idea on what to expect.

Most accessories work across PS4 and PS5. Here are our highlights.

• Bengoo G9000 stereo gaming headset - save 30%, now $19.99:This is a great offer on a wired gaming headset that comes with LED lighting.View this deal right here

• WD_Black P10 4TB game drive - save 16%, now $108.95:Both the PS4 and PS5 can use external storage (the latter for PS4 games only) and 4TB is a lot of extra games.See this offer

All PS4 games work on PS5 too - sometimes with enhancements. We'll add the latest as they become available.

• Watch Dogs Legion - save 72%, now $16.99: This comes with a few upgrade to the PS5 version. See the Watch Dogs Legion deal here

• WRC 9 (PS5) - save 21%, now $39.31: The official game of the World Rally Championships. View this deal

• Returnal (PS5) - save 29%, now $49.99: One of the best PS5 games full stop. See the Returnal deal

• Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - save 29%, now $49.99: Play the story of Miles Morales in this PS5 masterpiece. View this deal here

These were the best deals we picked out last year. There should be equivalent bargains in 2022 which we'll bring you closer the time.

Many PlayStation accessories work across PS4 and PS5. There are many Prime Day deals for sure. Here are a few in the UK we recommend.

• Official PS5 accessory bundle deal (DualSense, Pulse 3D headset and more) - save 19%, now £199.99:Get the PS5 DUalSense controller, plus the official charging station, Pulse 3D headset, wireless remote and HD camera. See the massive PS5 deal here

• PS5 DualSense controller - save 5%, now £56.99:This is the official controller for the PlayStation 5 in white. View this offer on the DualSense Controller

• PS5 DualSense controller + Spider-Man: Miles Morales - save 29%, now £79.99:This bundle includes the white controller and one of the best games for the PS5. See this offer here

• Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 wireless headset - save 15%, now £109.99:Working on both PS5 and PS4, this Turtle Beach headset comes with 3D Audio. View this headset offer

• Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 white wireless headset - save 6%, now £67.99:Also PS5 and PS4 compatible, this wireless headset comes in white. See the Turtle Beach headset deal here

• Turtle Beach Recon 70 gaming headset - save 33%, now £19.50: Available in blue camo. View this deal here

• LucidSound LS15P wireless headset - save 30%, now £69.99:Compatible with both PS4 and PS5. View this headset offer

• WD_Black P10 5TB game drive - save 28%, now £96.99:Extermal storage will work across PS4 and PS5 (for PS4 game storage).See this offer

• WD_Black P10 2TB game drive - save 33%, now £59.99:If you don't need 5TB, try this great 2TB deal. View this WD_Black deal

Last year, there was an excellent deal on a subscripton for PlayStation Now (as below). We might see that return and/or a deal on PlayStation Plus.

• PlayStation Plus + PS Now 3-month subscription - just £29.99: Get three months of both PS Plus and PS Now with a big discount - works on both PS4 and PS5. View the PS Plus + Now deal

We'll add all the biggest deals on PS4 and PS5 games right here. Some are available already on the build up to Prime Day.

• Cyberpunk 2077 - save 14%, now £23.99: Now's the time to check out Cyberpunk 2077 if you haven't aready. See the Cyberpunk 2077 deal here

• Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) - now £29.48: The PlayStation 5 version of possibly the best Assassin's Creed yet. View the AC Valhalla deal

• Final Fantasy VII Remake - save 10%, now £27.99: A superb remake of one of the best JRPGs of all time - has also recently got a free PS5 upgrade. See the FF7 deal

• Marvel's Avengers - save 32%, now £22.98: Comes with a free PS5 upgrade too. View this deal here

• Watch Dogs Legion - save 37%, now £21.99: Hack your way around London. Comes with a free PS5 upgrade. See the Watch Dogs Legion deal here

• Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood (PS5) - save 13%, now £18.99: Play as a werewolf in this action adventure. View this deal

• The Sims 4 Star Wars bundle - save 60%, now £17.99: Get The Sims 4 plus the Star Wars: Journey to Battuu expansion. See the Sims Star Wars deal

• Outriders (PS5) - save 35%, now £35.99: An amazing deal on this recently released action shooter. View the Outriders deal

Below are quick links straight to our Amazon Prime Day deals pages, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

Writing by Rik Henderson.