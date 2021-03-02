PlayStation 5 latest stock updates for March 2021: Here's where to buy your PS5

(Pocket-lint) - The PlayStation 5 is now on general sale in the US and the UK but stock is still scarce. So here's where to go to try and get your PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition.

If you're thinking of going to a physical store to get new stock - don't. Sony has said that apart from previously reserved orders there will be no new stock in physical stores at present.

GameStop | Walmart | Best Buy | Target | Amazon.com | B&H Photo | Direct from Sony

Amazon UK | Currys | John Lewis | Tesco | Game | Very | eBuyer | Argos | AO.com

BT and EE customers can also pre-register their interest to get a console added to their bill when available, split interest-free over 11 months. Register at BT | Register at EE.

The standard PS5 with its disc drive costs $499 or £449, while the PS5 Digital Edition is $399 or £359.

The standard PlayStation 5 price is on a par with the Xbox Series X, so it seems Sony waited to find out what Microsoft was up to before releasing final prices. In some countries, however, the PS5 works out as a little more expensive.

The PS5 Digital Edition clocks in at $100/£110 more than the Xbox Series S, but has a better spec list as it is essentially identical to the standard PS5, just without a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Various bundles are available, including the DualSense controller, while there's also a charging dock, headphones, HD camera and a media remote as available accessories.

As with the latest batch of stock arrivals, the initial PS5 pre-order was VERY haphazard with different retailers announcing stock at different times and general confusion about what is available when. Sony tweeted on 19 September to "truly apologise" for the mess and said " PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details." That time seems to have come.

Of course, it was tempting to see the scramble for orders as an intentional marketing ploy - less initial stock always means more buzz and excitement.

The on-sale dates were fraught with disappointment for many, not helped by pretty much every site falling over that said they had stock.

Indeed, Currys in the UK held a pre-sale with what seemed like a queue of over 100,000 people only for it to turn round and say that the pre-order was "on hold" before finally tweeting that it actually didn't have any stock. From other customer service tweets (now deleted) it appears the retailer took money for consoles that didn't exist.

Initially, a bunch of Amazon UK customers had their deliveries go missing. Reports suggested that drivers were reporting PS5s as delivered when they were anything but.

There were numerous people this has happened to. Indeed some people got random items, such as small kitchen appliances instead, while at least a couple of people we know of received dog food - yes, you read that right. Amazon corrected this by offering these customers the next available stock as a priority.

