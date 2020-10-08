(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day is almost here again, with the biggest deals around to be found on 13-14 October. That means you can nab yourself some great PS4 bargains, whether you're after a PSVR headset, new games or the console itself.

All of the Amazon Prime Day bargains will be exclusive to Prime members, but you can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage. You can also cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits in the UK here and in the US here.

We will be curating the best PlayStation 4 discounts and Lightning deals right here on Prime Day itself. In the meantime, you can see the type of deals available last year below...

• PS4 (500GB) with FIFA 19 and extra controller - save 25%, now £219.99: As well as the PlayStation 4, you get FIFA 19 with icon loan players for Ultimate Team and a rare players pack, plus an extra DualShock 4 controller. View the PS4 with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team and controller deal

• PS4 (500GB) with Red Dead Redemption 2 and extra controller - save 25%, now £219.99: One of the best games of all time, Red Dead Redemption 2, plus an extra DualShock 4 controller comes bundled with the 500GB PlayStation 4. See the PS4 with Red Dead Redemption 2 and extra DualShock deal here

• Days of Play Limited Edition PS4 (1TB) in Steel Black, plus Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - save 11%, now £269.99: This special edition Days of Play PS4 has a 1TB HDD and comes with COD: BO4 for good measure. Deal for the Days of Play PS4 and COD: BO4 is available here

• White PS4 Pro (1TB) with extra DualShock 4 controller - save 24%, now £299.99: The arctic white PS4 Pro is an excellent alternative to the black version and you also get an extra white controller. View the White PS4 Pro deal

• PS4 Pro with Red Dead Redemption 2 and extra DualShock 4 controller - save 19%, now £319.99: Not only do you get Red Dead 2 with the 4K PS4 Pro, you also get an extra official controller. View the Red Dead 2 PS4 Pro deal

• PlayStation VR Starter Pack - save 28%, now £179.99: Everything you need to get started with virtual reality on your PS4 or PS4 Pro: the PSVR headset, camera and PlayStation VR Worlds game collection. View the PSVR Starter Pack deal

• Turtle Beach Stealth 600 wireless headset for PS4 - save 22%, now £69.99: As well as virtual surround sound and built-in microphone, this white PS4 headset is wireless and offers bass boost as one of its audio profiles. View the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset deal

• Turtle Beach Recon 70N gaming headset - save 20%, now £23.99: A great, lightweight headset with flip-up microphone for online gaming. View the Turtle Beach Recon 70N gaming headset deal

• Turtle Beach Recon 50X stereo gaming headset - save 40%, now £14.99: As well as virtual surround sound and built-in microphone, this white PS4 headset is wireless and offers bass boost as one of its audio profiles. View the Turtle Beach Recon 50X stereo gaming headset deal

• PlayStation 4 Gold wireless headset - save 28%, now £49.99: Sony's own, official wireless headset is now available at a discount. It's also great for PSVR. View the PS4 Gold wireless headset deal

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - save 52%, now £11.99: Multiplayer FPS action at its finest. View the COD:BO4 deal

• Days Gone with Limited Edition Steelbook - save 20%, now £39.99: A special edition version of the PS4-exclusive zombie open-world adventure. View the Days Gone with Limited Edition Steelbook deal

• Diablo III Eternal Collection - save 47%, now £15.81: A superb action-RPG everyone should have in their library. View the Diablo III deal

• Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - save 47%, now £15.99: Excellent RPG from the maker of the forthcoming Baldur's Gate 3. View the Divinity Original Sin 2 deal

• Lego DC Super-Villains - save 31%, now £17.99: One of the best Lego games in ages - this time you get to play as your own, created villain. View the Lego DC Super-Villains deal

• Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition - save 16%, now £26.99: This Amazon exclusive edition includes the Kold War Skarlet Skin DLC. View the Mortal Kombat 11 deal

• Overwatch Legendary Edition - save 44%, now £13.99: Find out what all the fuss is about, with this multiplayer online shooter. View the Overwatch Legendary Edition deal

• Tekken 7 - save 41%, now £15.99: Classy classic beat-em-up action, brought kicking and screaming into the modern age. View the Tekken 7 deal

• The Lego Movie 2 Videogame Minifigure Edition - save 34%, now £18.99: As well as the game of the film, you get an exclusive Star-struck Emmet Lego Minifigure included. View The Lego Movie 2 Videogame Minifigure Edition deal

• The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition - save 46%, now £13.49: One of the greatest games of all time is a must. You get all the DLC with this version too. View the Witcher 3 GOTY Edition deal

• Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - save 21%, now £14.99: With a new Ghost Recon game on the horizon, you might want to catch up beforehand. View the Ghost Recon Wildlands deal

