PlayStation VR bundle deals come with free games, check them out here

Sony has announced a couple of PSVR bundle deals that contain everything you need to get up and running with PS4 virtual reality, plus a free game.

The PlayStation VR is Sony's own headset and works with the standard PS4 or the PS4 Pro. There are plenty of games available for it these days, but you can add a brand new title if you order one of the all-in-one bundles by 13 March.

The first bundle includes the PSVR Starter Pack, which contains the headset, camera and a download voucher for VR Worlds. You also get a copy of the recently released game, The Inpatient - a spooky, psychological horror title that serves as a prequel to Until Dawn. All for £299.99.

Alternatively, you can opt for a separate bundle that also includes the PSVR Starter Pack, but gives you a choice of free game: Farpoint, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood or Superhot VR. It is also priced at £299.99.

You will still need PlayStation Move controllers for Superhot VR, which are available separately, but the rest of the games can be played with a standard DualShock 4 controller or, in the case of Farpoint, the included gun accessory.

See our PSVR review for more information about Sony's system.