  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game deals
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game deals

eBay UK Black Friday deals: Savings on Samsung, Philips, Shark and more

, Associate editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint eBay UK Black Friday deals: Savings on Samsung, Philips, Shark and more

- Where to go for eBay's Black Friday deals

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - eBay might not be the first place you think of looking on Black Friday, but like other retailers, there's a lot to buy and not just the second-hand stuff that eBay is known for.

Because it such a big marketplace, we've dived through some of the deal on offer to bring you the tech that you're likely to be interested in. 

There are deals coming and going on eBay UK, so check back as we update the deal Black Friday deals throughout the next week.

eBay is also offering a small business voucher coupon, giving you up to 20 percent off purchases from selected small businesses using the code PICKSMALLBIZ. The voucher code is available throughout the Black Friday period and you can use it for up to 15 transactions. eBay says you can buy a maximum of 10 items per transaction and a maximum discount of £50 each time. 

Selected eBay UK Black Friday deals

Shark DuoClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - now £174.99, was £349.99

Samsung 55" 4K QLED - now £669, was £749

Tassimo by Bosch Style Automatic Coffee Machine - now £29, was £89.99

JBL Tune 120TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earphones - now £45, was £90

Philips Sonicare Daily Clean Electric Toothbrush - now £45, was £90

Writing by Dan Grabham.