There's no doubt which console won the main battle this generation. More PlayStation 4s have sold than any other console in history.

However, you might not have jumped on the bandwagon yourself yet. And, if you're now getting that itch, Cyber Monday is a great time to scratch it.

We've been scouring the net looking for the best deals online to make sure you get yourself the latest and greatest PS4 or PS4 Pro console.

You should also make sure you look for a bargain or two on the games themselves.

Below are quick links straight to the deals pages for the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

Please note that some of Amazon's deals during Cyber Monday will only be available to Prime Members, so if you didn't have Prime you might lose out - so now might be a good time to sign-up.

If you want a bargain on the standard PS4, with either the 500GB or 1TB hard drive, you've come to the right place.

• PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19: Just £219.99: The best FIFA game yet makes for a great pairing with the PlayStation 4 at this price. View the PlayStation 4 deal on Amazon here

• PlayStation 4 500GB with Red Dead Redemption 2 and twin controller charger: Just £229.99: Get Red Dead Redemption 2 with your console plus a dock station to charge two controllers at the same time. See this Red Dead 2 PS4 bundle on Currys PC World

• PlayStation 4 1TB with FIFA 19: Now £249.99: You can get double the hard drive storage with this deal and FIFA fans also get the game and loads of extra Ultimate Team content bundled in. View the PS4 1TB with FIFA 19 deal on Amazon

• PlayStation 4 1TB with FIFA 19, Uncharted 4 and Now TV: Just £279.99: An amazing deal that includes the best footy game around, Nathan Drake's last adventure and 2-months of Now TV channels. See this FIFA 19 PS4 1TB deal on Game

Got a 4K TV and want an upgrade, the PS4 Pro is the ideal console for you. Here are deals on Sony's best ever console.

• PS4 Pro with FIFA 19: Just £329.99: Not only do you get FIFA 19 with this PS4 Pro bundle deal, you also get bonuses for Ultimate Team and the Rare Player Pack. See this FIFA 19 PS4 Pro bundle on Amazon

• PS4 Pro with FIFA 19, The Elder Scrolls Online and 2-month Now TV Pass: Save £14.99, now £349.99: The PS4 Pro is the best PlayStation yet and an ideal match for a 4K HDR TV. You also get the best footy game, online RPG action and a Now TV Pass for 2-months of Sky channels. View the PS4 Pro with FIFA 19 deal on Game

If you already have a PS4 or PS4 Pro and want to add virtual reality to the mix, here are some great deals on the PSVR headset.

• PlayStation VR (PSVR) plus Camera, VR Worlds and Astro Bot: Save £70.13, now £179.86: If you already own a PS4 and are looking for a PSVR bargain then this might be it. The headset, plus games and a great discount. Click to view this offer on Shopto

If you want to play online, you need a PlayStation Plus subscription. It also gives you free games every month and there are some Cyber Monday deals on membership too.

• PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: Save £10, now £39.99 (was £49.99): Get a whole year of PlayStation Plus membership for less than £3.40 a month. View this PlayStation Plus deal on Amazon

The PS4 is Sony's fourth-generation games console. It was first released in 2013 in the shape of a larger, more angular model. A slimmer standard PS4 was introduced in 2016, alongside a more advanced, better-specified version, the PS4 Pro.

Both are on sale today, with the former model now discontinued. The PS4 and PS4 Pro play the exact same games, although the latter has the ability to play many of them with improved graphics.

As the PS4 Pro is more expensive than the smaller, slimmer PS4 your buying decision might come down to price. However, if price is no object or you can find the right deal, here are the major differences between the two.

The PS4 Pro is capable of playing games in up to 4K resolutions and with HDR. Not all games have 4K graphics, but many are enhanced for the PS4 Pro, making the gameplay look crisper and better defined.

HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a term used to describe a wider colour gamut, better contrast and an overall more vibrant picture performance. It is available on both PS4 consoles, with the difference solely being resolution. The standard PS4 has HDR but can only play games in up to 1080p.

Most flatscreen TVs you can buy today offer 4K HDR visuals and you might already have one at home. Both consoles will work well on one, but only the PS4 Pro will make the most of your TV in that case.

Like with 4K gaming, the PS4 Pro is the only console of the two capable of playing video in Ultra High Definition. While neither console supports 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, the PS4 Pro is capable of playing Netflix and Amazon Prime Video TV shows and movies in 4K. Some YouTube videos can also be viewed in 4K.

Again, the standard PS4 can only play videos in up to 1080p (which is fine if you have a Full HD TV).

The PS4 Pro comes with a stock 1TB hard drive, and with games needing to be installed to the HDD regardless of whether they were bought digitally or on disc, that is a definite consideration. Games typically take up 30GB or more of that space, so you can only really store 30 games at a time with that amount of space available.

Most standard PS4 models have half that - 500GB - so can only typically store 15 games before they have to be uninstalled again. You can keep your save games, either locally or in the cloud, but having to delete and reinstall games is a lengthy process. You can get a standard PS4 with a 1TB internal drive, but with costs racking up it might be worth that little extra for a PS4 Pro.

All PS4 models can have storage space expanded through the use of an external USB 3.0 hard drive though, so that's also worth considering for purchase on Cyber Monday.

All PS4 models are compatible with Sony's own virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR. However, thanks to the faster chipset and power of the PS4 Pro, games can look better inside the headset when attached to the bigger machine.

One last thing to consider, especially if you or the recipient of a shiny new PS4 wants to play multiplayer games online, is PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus is Sony's monthly subscription service that is required if you want to play online multiplayer in any game. But to sweeten the deal it also grants subscribers free games every month, that are available to play permanently as long as you continue to subscribe.

There are at least three PS4 games on offer each month, plus, if you own a PS Vita and/or a PS3, additional games for those consoles.

A PS Plus subscription costs £49.99 for 12 months when paid up front, £19.99 for three months or £6.99 when paid monthly. You can find some deals on those prices though, if you shop around.