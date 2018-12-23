New and existing PlayStation Plus members can get 12 months of membership for $57.99 or £40.49 this Christmas, saving 19% in the UK and 17% in the US.

Unusually this costs $69.99 and £49.99, and this offer isn't limited in quantity unlike similar deals we saw on Amazon Prime Day this year. We guess you could get friends and family additional codes for Christmas, if you are feeling that generous.

Naturally, as a PlayStation Plus member you save more than anyone else on games and DLC on PlayStation Store. There's also 10GB cloud storage so you can store your PS4 game saves online and carry on playing any time, on any PS4.

PlayStation Plus membership is mandatory if you want to play online multiplayer games on the PS4 or PS4 Pro. Subscribers get up to two games to download and play each month - for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita. And those games are yours to keep for the entire duration of your membership.

You can play them whenever you like and even delete and download them again at a later date.

