Mario Day 2022: All the best deals and savings on Nintendo Switch games and accessories

(Pocket-lint) - Mario Day represents the ideal time to pick up a tasty saving on Nintendo games and accessories that involve its platform-jumping, moustachioed mascot.

Falling on 10 March - or 'Mar10', if you were wondering why this celebration even exists - you'll see plenty of retailers mark the annual event by offering some of the best Switch games and top Switch accessories with considerable discounts. 

If you've bypassed classic titles like Super Mario 3D World or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the past, or perhaps have been holding out on picking up that Pro Controller, there's no better time to strike. 

That's where this deals guide comes in. Below, we'll be detailing all the best savings to be had on Mario Day 2022. Let's-a go.

Best Mario Day Deals 2022

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - Save $20

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - Save $20

Relive the Wii U classic with this super saving, which also includes the all-new mini-adventure, Bowser's Fury. Available now for $39.99, reduced from $59.99.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Save $45

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Save $45

Two worlds collide in this surprisingly charming RPG adventure, in which Mario, Peach, Yoshi and Luigi join forces with four Rabbids. Available for $14.99, reduced from $59.99.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - Save $20

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - Save $20

If you're craving a 2D throwback to the early days of Mario's platforming career, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is absolutely jam-packed with levels, challenges and more. Available for $39.99, reduced from $59.99.
 

Luigi's Mansion 3 - Save $20

Luigi's Mansion 3 - Save $20

While not strictly a Mario game, the red-capped plumber is once again in need of rescue by younger brother Luigi and a ghost-sucking vacuum. An instant classic, available for $39.99 and reduced from $59.99. 

Super Mario 3D All-Stars - Save $10

Super Mario 3D All-Stars - Save $10

If you've exhausted all the latest Mario games for Switch, it might be time to take a trip down memory lane. Super Mario 3D All-Stars does a delightful job remastering arguably three of the best games of all time. Available for $49.94, reduced from $59.99.

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition - Save $20

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition - Save $20

If you own a Nintendo Switch, it's a crime against gaming if you don't have this in your library. Mario Kart 8 may be a little long in the tooth by now, but upcoming expansion packs will keep this racing classic relevant for years to come. Available for $39.99, reduced from $59.99.

Super Mario Odyssey - Save $10

Super Mario Odyssey - Save $10

It may not be the biggest saving, but any price snip on Mario's latest action-adventure epic is not to be missed. Available for $49.99, reduced from $59.99.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - Save $22

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - Save $22

Mario and Sonic combine once again for another Olympic adventure, letting you compete in archery, gymnastics, judo, boxing, marathon, track and field and much more. Available for $37.99, reduced from $59.99.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC-Card - Save $14

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC-Card - Save $14

Boosting your Switch storage is essential if you want to start building up a decent library of downloadable titles. This 128GB is a great card for most users. Available for $20.85, reduced from $34.99.

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC-Card - Save $52

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC-Card - Save $52

If you're serious about improving the memory capacity of your Switch, a 256GB injection is a great solution. Thanks to Nintendo's partnership with SanDisk, these options also work seamlessly with the console. Available for $47.99, reduced from $99.99.

Writing by Conor Allison.
