Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game deals
  4. Nintendo game deals

Official Nintendo Switch 128GB microSD card just £16.49/$14.92 for Black Friday

Author image, Contributor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Alvaro Reyes / Unsplash Official Nintendo Switch 128GB microSD card just £16.49/$14.92 for Black Friday
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sometimes it's not the big-ticket items that make Black Friday worth getting excited about. This official Nintendo Switch microSD card by SanDisk is one such bargain that's an ideal way to expand your console's on-board storage space.

128GB microSD card - 60% off!

128GB microSD card - 60% off!

If you're looking for a perfect Switch partner, then what better than an official Nintendo licensed SD card from SanDisk?

This Mushroom emblem one offers 128GB storage, and is a bargain price too, with 60% off the original asking price.

It's £16.49 in the UK and $14.92 in the USA.

squirrel_widget_168298

512GB microSD card - 41% off!

512GB microSD card - 41% off!

If you play a lot of Switch games and need a heap of added capacity then the largest official card you can buy - with half a Terabyte - is also a cut of its usual sky-high price.

Sure, it's an investment, but with 512GB storage you can download a stack of titles. And as the Switch only has one microSD slot, this is the way to maximise!

It's £94.99 in the UK and $84.99 in the USA.

squirrel_widget_6098048

More Black Friday deals

Writing by Jason Denwood. Editing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 26 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Official Nintendo Switch 128GB microSD card just £16.49/$14.92 for Black Friday
Official Nintendo Switch 128GB microSD card just £16.49/$14.92 for Black Friday By Jason Denwood ·
Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 bundle down to just £259 for Black Friday
Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 bundle down to just £259 for Black Friday By Rik Henderson ·
Save 34% on PlayStation Plus membership this Black Friday
Save 34% on PlayStation Plus membership this Black Friday By Rob Kerr ·