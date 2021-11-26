(Pocket-lint) - Sometimes it's not the big-ticket items that make Black Friday worth getting excited about. This official Nintendo Switch microSD card by SanDisk is one such bargain that's an ideal way to expand your console's on-board storage space.
If you're looking for a perfect Switch partner, then what better than an official Nintendo licensed SD card from SanDisk?
This Mushroom emblem one offers 128GB storage, and is a bargain price too, with 60% off the original asking price.
It's £16.49 in the UK and $14.92 in the USA.
squirrel_widget_168298
If you play a lot of Switch games and need a heap of added capacity then the largest official card you can buy - with half a Terabyte - is also a cut of its usual sky-high price.
Sure, it's an investment, but with 512GB storage you can download a stack of titles. And as the Switch only has one microSD slot, this is the way to maximise!
It's £94.99 in the UK and $84.99 in the USA.
squirrel_widget_6098048
