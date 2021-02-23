Nintendo Switch Mario Blue & Red Edition: Where to buy, price and deals

(Pocket-lint) - The special Mario edition of the Nintendo Switch is now available. It marks the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. and also coincides with the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

The new version of the Switch the latest in a long line of Switch special editions and features a new red-and-blue colour scheme - naturally it's in honour of Mario’s iconic outfit.

The console is - predictably - in high demand and is selling out in many places. Here are the latest auto-generated prices:

The set also includes red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red Nintendo Switch dock and a red Nintendo Switch system.

Yes - it's the first time the Switch itself has a new colour finish - however, some commentators have lamented that the console screen and dock doesn't have red and blue elements since both are just red (the screen's surround remains black).

You also get a rather appealing Mario Red & Blue Edition Carrying Case plus a screen protector to - naturally - help protect your Nintendo Switch, too.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is also out today and is a powered up version of Super Mario 3D World that originally came out on the Wii U. Nintendo is also holding an online event called the Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge where players from all over the world can work together to try to complete goals during a set period of time.

You'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership for this.

