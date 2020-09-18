  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game deals
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals for September 2020: Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch?

, Reviews editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Nintendo The best Nintendo Switch deals for September 2020: Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch?

- The Nintendo Switch has proven immensely popular in recent months - here's where to buy it

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch has always been popular. For good reason; it's a brilliant console that straddles the worlds of at-home and on-the-go gaming. Switch remains a console in the prime of its life with plenty of games, even if we've seen slightly fewer exclusives and releases during 2020. 

But Switch stock is currently very low, as people clamour to get hold of a console to keep themselves and their families entertained indoors. We've seen price gouging in various places too (we're absolutely excluding those sellers here).

However, we've seen some stock of the main Switch, and there's always the portable-only Switch Lite as an alternative Note that while the main Switch works as a handheld and also with a TV, the Switch Lite is a handheld console only. 

We've picked out all the best Switch deals, updated every day to reflect the latest prices. 

Nintendo Switch deals

All the latest deals on the standard Nintendo Switch console.

squirrel_widget_140007

Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Here are the latest deals for the Nintendo Switch Lite.

squirrel_widget_160842

Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle

Mario Kart 8 is an essential game for any new Switch owner and it's available in this bundle with the console. 

squirrel_widget_340177

You can also get it alongside the Switch Lite should you choose. 

squirrel_widget_176457

Writing by Mike Lowe and Dan Grabham.