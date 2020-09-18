(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch has always been popular. For good reason; it's a brilliant console that straddles the worlds of at-home and on-the-go gaming. Switch remains a console in the prime of its life with plenty of games, even if we've seen slightly fewer exclusives and releases during 2020.

But Switch stock is currently very low, as people clamour to get hold of a console to keep themselves and their families entertained indoors. We've seen price gouging in various places too (we're absolutely excluding those sellers here).

However, we've seen some stock of the main Switch, and there's always the portable-only Switch Lite as an alternative Note that while the main Switch works as a handheld and also with a TV, the Switch Lite is a handheld console only.

We've picked out all the best Switch deals, updated every day to reflect the latest prices.

All the latest deals on the standard Nintendo Switch console.

squirrel_widget_140007

Here are the latest deals for the Nintendo Switch Lite.

squirrel_widget_160842

Mario Kart 8 is an essential game for any new Switch owner and it's available in this bundle with the console.

squirrel_widget_340177

You can also get it alongside the Switch Lite should you choose.

squirrel_widget_176457

Writing by Mike Lowe and Dan Grabham.