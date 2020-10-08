(Pocket-lint) - If you're after a bargain on a Nintendo Switch, new game or accessory you need look no further. Amazon Prime Day will take place through 13-14 October this year and that means big discounts on gaming gear.

All of the Amazon Prime Day bargains will be exclusive to Prime members, but you can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage. You can also cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits in the UK here and in the US here.

We will be listing the best Nintendo Switch discounts and Lightning deals right here on Prime Day itself. In the meantime, you can see the type of deals available last year below...

• Nintendo Switch (Grey) with £30 eShop voucher & FIFA 19 - save 9%, now £279.99: Get FIFA 19 and a voucher to spend on the Nintendo eShop with the Grey Switch. View the Nintendo Switch (Grey) with £30 eShop voucher & FIFA 19 deal

• Nintendo Switch (Grey) with £30 eShop voucher, extra Neon Pink/Green Joy-Cons & Mario Rabbids - save 21%, now £289.99: This bundle includes the console, £30 voucher, Mario Rabbids game, plus two extra Joy-Cons. View the Nintendo Switch with voucher, game and extra Joy-Cons deal

• Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Blue) with £30 eShop voucher & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - save 10%, now £289.99: This Neon Red and Blue Nintendo Switch comes with a voucher and copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. View the Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Blue) with £30 eShop voucher & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe deal

• Nintendo Switch (Grey) with £30 eShop voucher & Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! - save 9%, now £289.99: Want Pokemon: Let's Go and voucher as part of a Switch bundle? This is for you. View the Nintendo Switch (Grey) with £30 eShop voucher & Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! deal

• Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Blue) with £30 eShop voucher & Super Mario Party - save 9%, now £289.99: Get the Nintendo Switch with the great family game, Super Mario Party, and eShop voucher. View the Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Blue) with £30 eShop voucher & Super Mario Party deal

• Nintendo Switch (Grey) with £30 eShop voucher & Super Mario Maker 2 - save 9%, now £299.99: You also get the limited edition version of the new game, Super Mario Maker 2, with this Switch and voucher bundle. View the Nintendo Switch (Grey) with £30 eShop voucher & Super Mario Maker 2 deal

• Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip (red) - save 20%, now £7.99: House your Joy-Cons in this grip to turn them into a full controller. View the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip (red) deal

• Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch (Splatoon) - save 20%, now £19.99: A great wired controller for all Switch games, which comes in a Splatoon-inspired design. View the Splatoon Wired Controller deal

• Turtle Beach Recon 70N gaming headset - save 20%, now £23.99: A great, lightweight headset with flip-up microphone for online gaming. View the Turtle Beach Recon 70N gaming headset deal

• Assassin's Creed III Remastered - save 23%, now £23.99: Ubisoft's remastered version of Assassin's Creed III can be yours with a great discount. View the Assassin's Creed III Remastered deal

• Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy - save 22%, now £23.49: One of the hardest but most satisfying 2D platform trilogies gets a splendid remake for modern consoles. View the Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy deal

• Diablo III Eternal Collection - save 27%, now £27.99: A superb action-RPG everyone should have in their library. View the Diablo III deal

• FIFA 19 - save 50%, now £14.99: Get the Switch version of FIFA for half-price. View the FIFA 19 deal

• Just Dance 2019 - save 21%, now £22.49: Great dance game fun for all the family as you match the movements on screen. View the Just Dance 2019 deal

Writing by Rik Henderson.