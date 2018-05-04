Star Wars app deals: Get these Android and iOS games for May the 4th on the cheap

Disney is offering some major discounts across its Star Wars apps and games on the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android, all as part of the May the 4th celebrations.

If you are an iPhone, iPad or Android device owner you are in for a treat. Many in-app purchases are heavily discounted and some paid-for Star Wars games are available for cheaper too.

Here are some of the major bargains you can nab for a limited time:

Star Wars: Commander and Star Wars: Force Arena are both offering up to 30 per cent off in-app purchases until 10 May. And there are free bonuses, including complimentary crystals for the duration.

If you log into Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes today, 4 May, you will get free shards for Han Solo and all crystal bundles get 25 per cent extra crystals until 11 May.

Star Wars characters are available in Disney Tsum Tsum, with in-app purchases up to 25 per cent off until 11 May.

Disney Emoji Blitz is offering up to 30 per cent off select in-app purchases when you grab a free Rey, Finn or BB-8 emoji today.

And Star Wars Pinball 6 is available for free until 10 May, with 50 per cent off select Star Wars Pinball tables. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is also available at 50 per cent off.

Star Wars: Commander, Star Wars: Force Arena and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes are all offering in-app purchases at up to 30 per cent off.

And, like on iOS, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is available with 50 per cent off its usual price. While Star Wars Pinball 6 is also free on Android, with 50 per cent off select Star Wars Pinball tables.

Disney Tsum Tsum is offering a similar up to 25 per cent off in-app purchases, including the return of Han and Chewie.

As is Disney Emoji Blitz, which also has up to 30 per cent of select in-app purchases when you get Rey, Finn or BB-8 for free.

Google Play is also offering big deals on Star Wars audiobooks. It is also offering discounts on eBooks and digital comics.