Great PS5 Crucial SSD deal gets you an extra 1TB with up to 40% off

(Pocket-lint) - Ever since PlayStation unlocked the ability to upgrade a PS5's internal storage, we've been scouring the 'net for great deals on compatible SSD cards. After all, next-gen games take up a sizeable amount of the existing space and having to uninstall and reinstall favourites is a pain.

Thankfully, the Black Friday sales have started and one card from Crucial is available with a very healthy discount indeed. The PlayStation 5-compatible Crucial P5 Plus has as much as 42 per cent saving at present, depending on where you're from.

In the US, the 1TB Crucial P5 Plus is currently $66.50 less than usual, now just $93.49. In the UK the discount isn't quite as good, but it's still 28 per cent less than normal at £94.99.

The Crucial P5 Plus is a very decent card too, one that we'd certainly recommend as we've used it in several modern PC builds. It more than meets Sony's recommendations for minimum specifications, although you might need to invest in a heat sink too.

Sony does stress that a heat sink is important and many compatible cards come with them installed already. However, that usually adds a premium to the price.

We recommend you just install one yourself instead... it's actually very easy, like placing a sticker really. We explain exactly how to do it here. There are several available, you just have to make sure it's not too wide so will fit inside the console.

If you want even more capacity for your PS5, you could opt for a 2TB SSD instead, and while this normally adds a hefty chunk onto the pricing, there is another great Black Friday deal out there in the form of XPG's Gammix S70 Blade, which comes with a heatsink for you to stick on included in the package.

XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB - save £136 This is a superb deal for 2TB of space (and it's also great for PC gamers, too). You get a massive discount that takes it down to just £204, which is a price you won't see too often. View offer

Writing by Rik Henderson. Editing by Adrian Willings.