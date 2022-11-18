Samsung's 49-inch curved QLED gaming monitors are currently a bargain

(Pocket-lint) - If you are a PC gamer, prepare to drool.

Over the last few years, Samsung has made a number of QLED super-ultrawide monitors with 49-inch screens and a 32:9 aspect ratio. These deliver awesomely immersive gaming experiences that'll blow your socks off.

They also deliver "purer, brighter, and more life-like colours", thanks to HDR tech and a fast refresh rate.

For Black Friday there are some discounts worth looking at that turn these awesome gaming monitors into hard-to-resist bargains.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 - save $800 now $1499.99 The newest monitor in the range and the fanciest, the Neo G9 is not cheap, but it is discounted. This is nearly the lowest price it's ever been. View offer

This enthusiast-level gaming panel is a whopper - a 49-inch super ultrawide monitor with a Dual Quad High-Definition (5,120×1,440) and some insane specs.

Those specs include a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, variable refresh rate and more besides

It's one of favourite monitors to game on though the price tag is fairly eye-watering.

Writing by Adrian Willings.