(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday deals are coming up fast and some great bargains will be available for sure. That'll include discounts for Xbox Series X/S - on accessories, Xbox Game Pass and much more.

And, thanks to all accessories and games being compatible across Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, there is something for everyone. You might even find a console bundle thrown in for good measure.

We'll be scouring the internet for the very best discounts available but, in the meantime, check out the best of the deals from last year's Black Friday weekend.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place on Friday 25 November 2022. You should see deals across the weekend too, as well as Cyber Monday on 28 November.

Which retailers offer the best Black Friday Xbox deals?

Numerous online retailers take part in Black Friday, with many selling Xbox games, accessories and even console bundles with great discounts.

We'll highlight the best deals we find throughout the sales period, but you can also check out the retailers directly to see everything that have on offer.

US Black Friday Xbox retailers

UK Black Friday Xbox retailers

To see the top deals in your region, click these links to jump straight to them.

Best US Xbox deals | Best UK Xbox deals

Best UK Black Friday Xbox deals

We're hoping to see console bundle deals this year, maybe on Xbox Series S. You'll definitely be able to grab yourself a bargain on an accessory, headset or game.

Here are the best that were available on Black Friday 2021 to whet your appetite.

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset - now just £19.99 This wired gaming headset is compatible with all games consoles - including the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. You can even use it with a mobile phone if it has a headphone port. Now down to £29.99 £19.99. View offer

LucidSound LS50X wireless headset - save £80 This dual purpose headset can connect to an Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One wirelessly, while also being able to work with a mobile device over Bluetooth. It also has great surround sound support. A bargain at just £239.99 £159.99. View offer

Beamdog Ultimate Collector's Pack - save 10% This games collection features Enhanced Editions of some of the best RPGs ever - Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Baldur’s Gate II, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights. You also get a load of bonuses and extras. Now just £99.99 £89.99. View offer

Cyberpunk 2077 - now just £24.99 It might have had some teething troubles at launch, but Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated many times since. Now it's more like the game we were all hoping for. Plus, the Xbox Series X/S version is a free upgrade when it arrives early 2022. It's now just £47.99 £24.99. View offer

Best US Black Friday Xbox deals

We hope to see Xbox console bundles in the US too, but here are the best deals we found last year on accessories, headsets and/or games.

In all likelihood, there will be plenty of similar deals for Black Friday 2022 as well.

PowerA Fusion Pro Wired Controller - save $36 You can't go wrong with this well-built, pro-standard controller for Xbox One and Series X/S. The wired connection also keeps latency at a minimum. Now only $79.99 $43.99. View offer

