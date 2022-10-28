(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to get yourself a new Nintendo Switch OLED, standard Switch or dinky Nintendo Switch Lite, there's no better time to buy than Black Friday, with potential reductions across consoles, games and accessories.
There's still a little time until the main Black Friday sales begin, but for a number of years we've seen some competitive deals being offered on the Switch, including some bundles and different versions of the handheld.
We're going to be keeping track of all the best Switch deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, right here.
Where are the best Nintendo Switch deals?
When are the Black Friday sales?
Black Friday itself is scheduled for 25 November 2022 and will be followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November. But that's not all there is to it, because the sales often begin well in advance of these dates. Indeed, if you want the best prices on the Nintendo Switch, you really need to be paying attention to the weeks before the official start date, as that's when many retailers start cutting prices.
So, although the event is at the end of November, you'll want to be alert right now as well.
What Switch deals are we expecting?
The Switch has offered some great deals over the last couple of years and this handheld console remains as popular as ever - although there's added complication this year, with new pricing and the OLED model added to the mix.
We expect there will still be deals on the Switch and the Lite, including a number of bundles, which is often how these deals appear. On the OLED model, given how new this console is, we doubt there will be any straight discounts, but it might get bundled - and certainly there's going to be opportunities for accessories.
Who offers the best Switch deals on Black Friday?
We'll be scouring all the deals as they appear, to bring you the very best on the market. But it's worth checking out the retailers too, all of which are likely to be offering Switch deals on Black Friday.
For now, ahead of the deals going live, we've kept a selection of the most attractive savings we found last year, to give you some context for what to expect.
Best Nintendo Switch deals in the US
These are the best Nintendo Switch deals we found in the US last year.
This is a great bundle for those of you Stateside, and includes everything you need to get racing online just after unboxing your Switch.
The Switch's wireless controller is an absolute marvel, and this is a rare discount, so be sure to snap it up.
Similarly, standard Joy-Con sets don't get discounts very often at all, so picking two up with a $10 saving isn't too shabby at all.
This is a rare discount on a full Mario game, and it's a doozie, with loads of content and side-scrolling goodness.
This is a great price for a game that lets you make endless new content, and a great pick for budding developers.
Best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK
Below are some of the best Nintendo Switch deals we discovered in the UK last year.
This superb price from eBay only happens if you use the code MORESAVINGS as you check out, but it's a real doozie if you just want a console.
It might not be a huge discount, but getting any money off a Switch OLED is worth considering, given how new the console is.
This great bundle direct from Nintendo will get you started with Mario Kart and online gaming immediately for just £259.99.
This fun game full of ancient heroes, with a great open world to explore, is now super affordable thanks to a steep discount.
If you've got a Switch that fills up with games, grab this great microSD card to forget about deleting titles all the time.