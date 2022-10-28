(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to get yourself a new Nintendo Switch OLED, standard Switch or dinky Nintendo Switch Lite, there's no better time to buy than Black Friday, with potential reductions across consoles, games and accessories.

There's still a little time until the main Black Friday sales begin, but for a number of years we've seen some competitive deals being offered on the Switch, including some bundles and different versions of the handheld.

We're going to be keeping track of all the best Switch deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, right here.

Where are the best Nintendo Switch deals?

When are the Black Friday sales?

Black Friday itself is scheduled for 25 November 2022 and will be followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November. But that's not all there is to it, because the sales often begin well in advance of these dates. Indeed, if you want the best prices on the Nintendo Switch, you really need to be paying attention to the weeks before the official start date, as that's when many retailers start cutting prices.

So, although the event is at the end of November, you'll want to be alert right now as well.

What Switch deals are we expecting?

The Switch has offered some great deals over the last couple of years and this handheld console remains as popular as ever - although there's added complication this year, with new pricing and the OLED model added to the mix.

We expect there will still be deals on the Switch and the Lite, including a number of bundles, which is often how these deals appear. On the OLED model, given how new this console is, we doubt there will be any straight discounts, but it might get bundled - and certainly there's going to be opportunities for accessories.

Who offers the best Switch deals on Black Friday?

We'll be scouring all the deals as they appear, to bring you the very best on the market. But it's worth checking out the retailers too, all of which are likely to be offering Switch deals on Black Friday.

US Switch retailers

UK Switch retailers

Best US Nintendo Switch deals | Best UK Nintendo Switch deals

For now, ahead of the deals going live, we've kept a selection of the most attractive savings we found last year, to give you some context for what to expect.

Best Nintendo Switch deals in the US

These are the best Nintendo Switch deals we found in the US last year.

Best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Below are some of the best Nintendo Switch deals we discovered in the UK last year.

Nintendo Switch - save £84.00, now £215.99 This superb price from eBay only happens if you use the code MORESAVINGS as you check out, but it's a real doozie if you just want a console. View offer

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC - save £24.50 (60%) If you've got a Switch that fills up with games, grab this great microSD card to forget about deleting titles all the time. View offer

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.