Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game deals
  4. Black Friday game deals

Best PlayStation Black Friday deals 2022: PS Plus, PS5 / PS4 accessories and more

Author image, Senior news editor ·   Updated  ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Best PlayStation Black Friday deals 2022: PS Plus, PS5 / PS4 accessories and more

- Top deals on the world's most popular games console

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony console fans rejoice, there will soon be plenty of amazing savings on PlayStation accessories and games thanks to the forthcoming Black Friday sales.

If previous years are to go by, there will be many deals to be had, on PlayStation 5 and PS4 goodies - maybe even consoles themselves.

So, check out the bargains we found in 2021 to give you an idea of what to expect.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place on Friday 25 November 2022. You should see deals across the weekend too, as well as Cyber Monday on 28 November.

Which retailers offer the best Black Friday PlayStation deals?

Numerous online retailers take part in Black Friday, with many selling PlayStation games, accessories and even console bundles with great discounts.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

We'll highlight the best deals we find throughout the sales period, but you can also check out the retailers directly to see everything that have on offer.

UK Black Friday PlayStation retailers

US Black Friday PlayStation retailers

To see the top deals in your region, click these links to jump straight to them.

Best US PlayStation deals | Best UK PlayStation deals

Best US Black Friday PlayStation deals

Console bundle deals were hard to come by last year, but here were the best deals we found in 2021 on accessories, headsets and/or games.

They should give you an idea of whar to expect this year too.

Amazing 50% off the JBL Quantum 300 wired headset

Amazing 50% off the JBL Quantum 300 wired headset

Great for all consoles, these wired over-ears are Xbox-compatible and feature JBL's proprietary Quantum Sound technology to enhance gaming. Now just $79.95 $39.95.

Corsair HS80 PS5 & PS4 compatible wireless headset - save $30

Corsair HS80 PS5 & PS4 compatible wireless headset - save $30

Compatible with both the PS4 and PS5 - with the latter also supporting 3D Audio - this wireless headset has 20 hours of battery life and "broadcast-grade" microphone. Now just $149.99 $119.99.

Save 30% on the SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset

Save 30% on the SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset

Compatible with both PS4 and PS5, the Arctis 1 offers great audio quality and mobile support. It's down to $49.99 $34.99.

Ovio PS5 stand with cooling fan and dual DualSense charging - save 24%

Ovio PS5 stand with cooling fan and dual DualSense charging - save 24%

This stand keeps your PS5 cool while also charging a couple of DualSense controllers and giving you space to store games too. Now just $39.99 $30.59.

Madden NFL 22 for PlayStation 5 - save $30

Madden NFL 22 for PlayStation 5 - save $30

The next-gen version of the latest Madden NFL is heavily discounted for Black Friday. Now just $69.99 $39.99.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales now just $29.99

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales now just $29.99

Get Pocket-lint's Game of the Year for the last 12-months with this healthy slice off. Now just $49.99 $29.99.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on PS4 - comes with a free PS5 upgrade

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on PS4 - comes with a free PS5 upgrade

Here's the PS4 version of the great Guardians of the Galaxy, but you also get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version if you get that console at a later date. It costs $59.99 $29.99.

Best UK Black Friday PlayStation deals

While there weren't any console bundle deals, you could grab yourself a bargain on an accessory, headset or game in 2021.

Here were our favourites at the time. There will undoubtedly be even better deals around this Black Friday too.

Get 31% off 1TB PS5 SSD storage expansion from Crucial

Get 31% off 1TB PS5 SSD storage expansion from Crucial

The Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 SSD card is a perfect add-on for a PlayStation 5, with this heavily discounted model adding an extra 1TB of internal storage. Just add a heat sink and away you go. It's just £155.99 £107.98 right now.

Officially licensed PowerA charging cable for PS5 - save 20%

Officially licensed PowerA charging cable for PS5 - save 20%

This 10ft (3m) cable can charge a DualSense controller while you play. It can be yours for £12.99 £10.39.

Get a Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset for just £19.99

Get a Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset for just £19.99

This wired gaming headset is compatible with all games consoles - including the PS5 and PS4. You can even use it with a mobile phone if it has a headphone port. Reduced to £29.99 £19.99.

28% off the PowerA Charging Dock for PSVR Move controllers

28% off the PowerA Charging Dock for PSVR Move controllers

If you have a PSVR headset, this charging dock can ensure your Move controllers are always ready when you are. Now priced at £19.99 £14.39.

Fusion Pro wireless controller for PS4 - 33% off

Fusion Pro wireless controller for PS4 - 33% off

This pro-style controller gives PS4 gamers a bit of premium class. It also contains a rechargeable battery. Priced at just £119.99 £80.82.

23% off Death Stranding Director's Cut for PS5

23% off Death Stranding Director's Cut for PS5

A truly awesome game with easily the best visuals on the PlayStation 5 yet. What's more, this is a great deal at £42.99 £32.99.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) for just £29.99

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) for just £29.99

It might have had some teething troubles at launch, but Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated many times since. Now it's more like the game we were all hoping for. Plus, the PlayStation 5 version is a free upgrade when it arrives early 2022. You can get it for £47.99 £29.99.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) for just £22.99

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) for just £22.99

Easily one of the best PS5 games of the last 12 months, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available at the stunning price of £33.84 £22.99.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for PS5 - save £25

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for PS5 - save £25

If you've never played Ghost of Tsushima before now's your chance. There's a brilliant discount on the recently released Director's Cut edition for PS4 and PS5 (the one here). It now costs just £69.99 £44.99.

Writing by Rik Henderson.