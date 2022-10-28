(Pocket-lint) - Sony console fans rejoice, there will soon be plenty of amazing savings on PlayStation accessories and games thanks to the forthcoming Black Friday sales.
If previous years are to go by, there will be many deals to be had, on PlayStation 5 and PS4 goodies - maybe even consoles themselves.
So, check out the bargains we found in 2021 to give you an idea of what to expect.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday takes place on Friday 25 November 2022. You should see deals across the weekend too, as well as Cyber Monday on 28 November.
Which retailers offer the best Black Friday PlayStation deals?
Numerous online retailers take part in Black Friday, with many selling PlayStation games, accessories and even console bundles with great discounts.
We'll highlight the best deals we find throughout the sales period, but you can also check out the retailers directly to see everything that have on offer.
UK Black Friday PlayStation retailers
US Black Friday PlayStation retailers
Best US Black Friday PlayStation deals
Console bundle deals were hard to come by last year, but here were the best deals we found in 2021 on accessories, headsets and/or games.
They should give you an idea of whar to expect this year too.
Great for all consoles, these wired over-ears are Xbox-compatible and feature JBL's proprietary Quantum Sound technology to enhance gaming. Now just $79.95 $39.95.
Compatible with both the PS4 and PS5 - with the latter also supporting 3D Audio - this wireless headset has 20 hours of battery life and "broadcast-grade" microphone. Now just $149.99 $119.99.
Compatible with both PS4 and PS5, the Arctis 1 offers great audio quality and mobile support. It's down to $49.99 $34.99.
This stand keeps your PS5 cool while also charging a couple of DualSense controllers and giving you space to store games too. Now just $39.99 $30.59.
The next-gen version of the latest Madden NFL is heavily discounted for Black Friday. Now just $69.99 $39.99.
Get Pocket-lint's Game of the Year for the last 12-months with this healthy slice off. Now just $49.99 $29.99.
Here's the PS4 version of the great Guardians of the Galaxy, but you also get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version if you get that console at a later date. It costs $59.99 $29.99.
Best UK Black Friday PlayStation deals
While there weren't any console bundle deals, you could grab yourself a bargain on an accessory, headset or game in 2021.
Here were our favourites at the time. There will undoubtedly be even better deals around this Black Friday too.
The Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 SSD card is a perfect add-on for a PlayStation 5, with this heavily discounted model adding an extra 1TB of internal storage. Just add a heat sink and away you go. It's just £155.99 £107.98 right now.
This 10ft (3m) cable can charge a DualSense controller while you play. It can be yours for £12.99 £10.39.
This wired gaming headset is compatible with all games consoles - including the PS5 and PS4. You can even use it with a mobile phone if it has a headphone port. Reduced to £29.99 £19.99.
If you have a PSVR headset, this charging dock can ensure your Move controllers are always ready when you are. Now priced at £19.99 £14.39.
This pro-style controller gives PS4 gamers a bit of premium class. It also contains a rechargeable battery. Priced at just £119.99 £80.82.
A truly awesome game with easily the best visuals on the PlayStation 5 yet. What's more, this is a great deal at £42.99 £32.99.
It might have had some teething troubles at launch, but Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated many times since. Now it's more like the game we were all hoping for. Plus, the PlayStation 5 version is a free upgrade when it arrives early 2022. You can get it for £47.99 £29.99.
Easily one of the best PS5 games of the last 12 months, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available at the stunning price of £33.84 £22.99.
If you've never played Ghost of Tsushima before now's your chance. There's a brilliant discount on the recently released Director's Cut edition for PS4 and PS5 (the one here). It now costs just £69.99 £44.99.